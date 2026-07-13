Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back delivers opening remarks at a meeting of the nation’s top military commanders for the first half of 2026 at the Ministry of National Defense in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on the morning of July 1. MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE/NEWS1

The defense minister faces growing scrutiny after refusing to release records amid allegations of his discharge from the service and possible desertion.





Choi Min-woo

The author is the editor of political, international, foreign and security news at the JoongAng Ilbo.

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Questions first arose when Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, who completed his military service as a short-term conscript assigned to homeland defense duties, refused to submit his military records during last year’s confirmation hearing. A defense minister who declines to disclose his service history is akin to a tax commissioner refusing to reveal his tax returns. Following a press conference on July 6 by Kim Young-soo, a retired Navy lieutenant commander who heads the Defense Rights Research Institute, the controversy has escalated into allegations that Ahn deserted his unit.

Some dismiss the accusations as retaliation by opponents of the government’s plan to establish a unified military academy. But regardless of the stakes of defense reform, it is difficult to imagine the public accepting a defense minister accused of desertion. Kim, moreover, is not known as a partisan figure. During the Lee Myung-bak administration, he exposed corruption in military procurement and has built a reputation as a credible whistleblower.

More damaging is the fact that Ahn’s explanations have only deepened suspicions.

Born in Gochang, North Jeolla, Ahn was drafted on Nov. 5, 1983, and served in a local company under the Army’s 35th Division. At the time, short-term conscripts were required to serve for 14 months. Under normal circumstances, Ahn should have been discharged on Jan. 4, 1985.

Yet his certificate of military service states that he completed his service on Aug. 31, 1985, indicating 22 months of duty.

Ahn’s explanation is unusual. He says that he was indeed discharged in January 1985, but that his mother’s provision of lunches to soldiers during his service triggered an investigation. Because the days spent undergoing questioning were allegedly excluded from his service period, he was informed of the discrepancy only after returning to Sungkyunkwan University in June 1985. He says he then served several additional days during the summer vacation, which resulted in his discharge date being changed to August.

In effect, Ahn argues that his military service was extended by eight months because he was discharged twice.

Critics contend that such an explanation conflicts with military law. There appears to be no regulation allowing a reservist who has already been discharged to return to active duty. Military service obligations are imposed by law and cannot be altered at the discretion of military authorities.

Even if Ahn’s account is accepted, the Army headquarters would have had to issue four separate personnel orders: an initial discharge order in January, an order canceling that discharge in June, a recall order and a second discharge order in August. Those records, if they exist, should remain in military archives.

At present, the only evidence supporting Ahn’s claim that he left the military in January 1985 is Sungkyunkwan University’s academic registry. Critics say it is striking that the defense minister relies on civilian records while continuing to withhold official military documents.

Despite mounting pressure, Ahn has refused to release the records. He argues that disclosing inaccurate information from four decades ago would only create further misunderstandings. He has described himself as a victim of administrative errors and said he first learned of the discrepancy in 2016.

That explanation raises another question: Why was no correction requested during the past decade?

Ordinary citizens can apply to amend military records by submitting supporting documents. As a lawmaker who served on the National Assembly’s defense committee for more than 10 years, Ahn would presumably have had little difficulty pursuing such a process.

Kim argues that the reason is simple. He claims that any record of desertion would also appear in personnel orders, military police investigation reports and security files, making it impossible to erase without altering multiple documents.

Ahn attracted attention from the moment of his nomination as the defense minister in 64 years who was not a career officer. His appointment was widely interpreted as an effort to strengthen civilian control over the military in the aftermath of former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law. Since taking office, he has promoted policies such as the transfer of wartime operational control and the restructuring of intelligence agencies.

Whether he can continue to lead the ministry without resolving the allegations remains unclear. Military controversies rarely disappear through delay or denial.