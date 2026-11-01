Roh Jeong-tae

The author is a writer and senior fellow at the Institute for Social and Economic Research.





On Nov. 2, 1917, a letter arrived at the residence of Lionel Walter Rothschild, the second Baron Rothschild, at 148 Piccadilly in London. Typed and signed by British Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour, the official letter contained just 67 English words. Yet its consequences were immense. It became known as the Balfour Declaration, a document whose language would shape the future of Palestine.

The declaration contained three main points. First, Britain supported establishing a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine and would make its best efforts to achieve that goal. Second, the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities would not be prejudiced. Third, Rothschild, the recipient, was asked to convey the declaration to the Zionist Federation. The promise thus linked British diplomacy to the aspirations of a movement seeking a Jewish homeland.

The implications were profound. Britain had effectively sided with the Zionists, recognized the Zionist Federation diplomatically and treated Rothschild, a financier, as its representative. An important foundation had been laid for the Jewish state long sought by Zionists. Britain, meanwhile, was struggling financially with World War I raging and hoped to secure support from Jewish financial interests.

But rather than resolving a problem, the declaration created new ones. Although it explicitly identified Palestine as the location, it never clearly defined what a “national home for the Jewish people” meant. Zionists naturally sought a nation-state with its own military, police, borders and legal system. Britain, however, had promised only a “national home” and showed little concern for tensions between Zionists and the people already living in Palestine. That deliberate ambiguity planted the seeds of tragedy. The competing expectations embedded in those lines would prove difficult to reconcile.

“If I offered you Paris instead of London [as a homeland for the British], would you accept it?” Chaim Weizmann, who later became Israel’s first president, reportedly replied when Balfour asked why Zionists insisted on Palestine.

Given the antisemitism that gripped Europe, from France’s Dreyfus affair to the Nazi Holocaust, the Zionist movement to establish a Jewish state had understandable motivations. Yet the fundamental problem remains: The civil and religious rights of the non-Jewish communities referred to in the declaration are not being adequately protected today. Addressing that failure urgently requires the attention and cooperation of the international community. The declaration’s unresolved legacy remains a question a century after it was issued.