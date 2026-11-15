From left: Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are seen at a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over militarist Japan and the end of World War II on Sept. 3, 2025. TASS/YONHAP

As North Korea deepens ties with China and Russia, Seoul must protect its alliance with Washington amid rising strategic strains.







Lee Ha-kyung

The author is a senior columnist at the JoongAng Ilbo.





On July 27, 2023, the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, Wada Haruki, professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo, published “A Complete History of the Korean War” (2023). His comprehensive examination of the conflict offers a guide to dismantling the armistice system. As a Korean, I feel ashamed that we have failed to pursue such a determined effort to turn historic tragedy into a contemporary challenge.

Before the armistice, Stalin told Kim Il Sung that peace had not arrived because fighting could resume anytime. Today, we face a nuclear-armed North Korea threatening to conquer the entire peninsula. Peace without structural change is an illusion.

Haruki asks what might have happened had Japan promptly accepted the Potsdam Declaration demanding unconditional surrender on July 26, 1945. He argues that Hiroshima's bombing, Soviet intervention and Korea's partition might have been avoided, along with a war between two governments claiming exclusive legitimacy over the peninsula.

Kim Il Sung disastrously miscalculated, assuming America would not intervene and securing Soviet and Chinese approval for war. Between 3 million and 4 million Koreans died. Kim started the conflict, but Stalin directed it, operating under aliases including Filippov, Fyn Si and Semyonov.

Kim constantly flattered Stalin, declaring his orders to be law. Pyongyang followed Kremlin military plans unquestioningly. Although nominally supreme commander, Kim lacked real authority. Stalin even ordered preparations for complete withdrawal into China or the Soviet Union. When Pyongyang was recaptured, Stalin congratulated Mao Zedong rather than Kim.

Today, North Korea's ties with China and Russia are deepening. The New Yalu River Bridge connecting Sinuiju, North Korea and Dandong, China fully opened on Oct. 15 after a 12-year wait. Kim Jong-un crossed it to attend ceremonies marking the 76th anniversary of China's Korean War intervention. A road bridge connecting Rason and Russia's Khasan opened Sept. 7. Military cooperation has intensified since North Korea deployed troops to Ukraine.

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently called Taiwan's reunification a shared aspiration of the Chinese nation. Should China seize Taiwan, North Korea could destabilize the peninsula.

Yet troubling tensions are emerging within the Korea-U.S. alliance. Disputes over trade, diplomacy, defense and intelligence have erupted simultaneously. Rival factions emphasizing autonomy and alliance cooperation are sending conflicting signals to Washington.

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac, who chairs the National Security Council, deserves stronger support. His experience, balanced judgment and credibility in Washington are valuable.

The accelerated transfer of wartime operational control during President Lee Jae Myung's term also raises concerns about disrupting combined command arrangements. The U.S. Forces Korea commander has publicly expressed disagreement.

A prominent progressive political scientist recently called the alliance a curse rather than a blessing, citing the danger of entanglement in U.S.-China rivalry. Washington could easily misunderstand such language.

Meanwhile, a visa application by a ruling party politician once involved in anti-U.S. activism was suspended. Washington excluded Korea's National Intelligence Service from trilateral working-level discussions on North Korean cyberthreats. The Korean Embassy in Washington is also undergoing a government inspection. None should be dismissed lightly.

Consider the United States' sacrifices during the 1950-53 Korean War. U.S. ground forces confronted 380,000 Chinese troops across 30 divisions while U.S. aircraft fought Soviet pilots disguised as Chinese personnel.

The United States deployed a cumulative 1.79 million personnel, suffering 33,741 combat deaths. It mobilized Japanese bases and extraordinary airpower. After Chinese intervention forced another retreat from Seoul, Washington declared a national emergency, expanded military mobilization and even considered nuclear weapons.

Troop strength doubled and aircraft production quadrupled. The Korean War marked the first time an American president committed forces without congressional authorization. America defended Korea at enormous cost. We must remember that.

Former President Syngman Rhee described partition as dividing one body in two. Although he transferred operational control to Washington, he continued advocating reunification through military advance despite American opposition, nearly provoking his removal.

Unlike Kim Il Sung, Rhee refused unquestioning submission. Through extraordinary determination and political maneuvering, he persuaded Washington, which had questioned Korea's strategic value, to conclude a mutual defense treaty. He turned the threat of another world war into diplomatic leverage.

That patriotism and strategic resolve remain necessary. North Korea again possesses nuclear weapons, threatens territorial conquest and enjoys Chinese and Russian backing.

Calling the Korea-U.S. alliance a curse is profoundly misguided. Whether prioritizing autonomy or alliance cooperation, Korea's policymakers must speak with one voice when defending this indispensable partnership.