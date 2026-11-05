Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, right, poses for a photo with Maros Sefcovic, European commissioner for trade and economic security, during the 13th Korea-EU FTA Trade Committee meeting and the inaugural Next-Generation Strategic Dialogue at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jongno District, central Seoul, on April 17. MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND RESOURCES/YONHAP

Fifteen years after their landmark free trade agreement, the European Union and Korea are expanding cooperation on technology, supply chains and the green transition.





Ugo Astuto

The author is the EU Ambassador to the Republic of Korea.





Fifteen years ago, Korea became the first country in Asia to conclude a comprehensive FTA with the European Union, opening a new chapter in our economic relationship and setting a benchmark for the region and beyond. Fifteen years on, the agreement remains a cornerstone of our partnership.

The FTA’s ambitions went well beyond cutting tariffs. It strengthened regulatory cooperation and incorporated commitments on labour rights and environmental sustainability. By combining greater market access with clear rules and more predictable conditions for business, it helped companies on both sides enter respective markets, invest for the long term and build lasting partnerships.

The scale of the bilateral economic relationship today illustrates what the FTA helped achieve. Since 2011, our trade doubled. In 2025, the EU was Korea’s third-largest trading partner. Trade in goods reached around 124 billion euros, with a further 33 billion euros ($37.2 billion) in services. The EU remains Korea’s largest foreign investor, with an investment stock standing at 53 billion euros, while Korean investment in the EU has grown to 42 billion euros. European businesses contribute significantly to Korea’s research, technology and advanced manufacturing whilst Korean companies are expanding production in Europe, particularly in batteries and electric vehicles.

But the global economy has changed profoundly since 2011. Geopolitical tensions, supply-chain disruptions and competition over critical technologies and materials have created new challenges. The EU and Korea are working together to navigate these new dynamics, building on the solid foundation of the FTA. The conclusion of the Green Partnership, the Digital Partnership and the signature of the Digital Trade Agreement are just a few examples of this expanding cooperation.

Korea was the first Asian country to join Horizon — Europe’s flagship research program — as associate member, setting the ground for a renewed collaboration in the development of technologies that are shaping the future of our societies, such as AI and quantum. We are about to launch a high-level economic dialogue, and we are finalizing a competitiveness partnership.

There is still work to do. We need to remove remaining trade barriers, strengthen regulatory cooperation and ease unnecessary administrative burdens, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises. Closer cooperation on critical raw materials, semiconductors and other strategic technologies can also help make supply chains more resilient. The green and digital transition offers new opportunities in areas ranging from clean energy and offshore wind to the circular economy, where the EU can boast years of experience.

The world wants to trade with Europe. With a gross domestic product of 18.8 trillion euros and 440 million consumers, the EU is the world's largest single market and the world's largest exporter of manufactured goods and services.

But there is more to it: Companies worldwide seek predictable, rules-based, trade. This is our trademark, the very essence of the European offer: The EU now has trade deals in place with more than 80 countries, covering almost 50 percent of global GDP. And business is asking for more: This year alone, the EU signed FTAs with India, South American regional economic and political integration bloc Mercosur, Mexico, Australia and Indonesia.

The world has become more erratic and like-minded democracies need to come together to uphold rules-based international governance. As the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine continues to rage on, we must preserve and protect our international rules-based system. The strategic partnership between the EU and Korea remains crucial in this endeavour.

Fifteen years after the conclusion of the FTA, our ambition continues to grow and to expand across the board. We will further strengthen our work together to turn closer economic ties into lasting opportunities and shared prosperity.