Keum Tae-sup

The author is a former lawmaker and prosecutor.





The Democratic Party (DP) has taken the extraordinary step of pursuing the impeachment of the Supreme Court chief justice. Having adopted impeachment as its official party position, the DP will discipline lawmakers who vote against it. DP Chair Kim Min-seok declared that the party had a “historic mission” to impeach the chief justice. Rep. Yang Bu-nam, who heads the impeachment task force, asserted that allowing Chief Justice Jo Hee-de to remain in office would endanger democratic values and the constitutional order. But would it really?

The Constitution provides for the impeachment of judges, so the National Assembly's initiation of impeachment proceedings cannot itself be faulted. However, impeaching judges over the reasoning or conclusions of their rulings risks inflicting irreversible damage on judicial independence, political neutrality and impartiality. As a citizen, I cannot help questioning how much confidence we should place in the DP's standards and judgment. Looking back at the judges the party favored while in power, how it promoted them and the consequences only deepen those doubts.

The Moon Jae-in administration successively appointed judges Kim Hyung-yeon and Kim Young-sik, both former executive members of the International Human Rights Law Research Society, as presidential secretaries for legal affairs. Sitting judges had served at the Blue House under Chun Doo Hwan, but such direct appointments had since become extremely rare, shocking even members of the DP.

Kim Hyung-yeon became a presidential secretary two days after tendering his resignation and one day after its acceptance. Evidently, he had accepted the Blue House's offer while still serving as a judge. Kim Young-sik vehemently denied that he was joining the Blue House, only to face accusations of lying and criticism from junior judges when the truth emerged. The former became minister of government legislation and the latter senior presidential secretary for civil affairs. The Blue House insisted that these appointments were necessary for judicial reform. But were they? Might they not have signaled to some judges that positioning themselves appropriately could secure presidential appointments and further promotions?

Ahead of the 2020 parliamentary elections, the DP nominated Lee Su-jin, Lee Tan-hee and Choi Ki-sang, former judges regarded as victims of or opponents to abuses of judicial power under Chief Justice Yang Seung-tae. Lee Tan-hee submitted his resignation in 2018, while the other two joined the DP as recruited talent less than a month after leaving the bench in early 2020.

This, too, shocked the legal community. Since the judicial crisis of 1971, when 106 judges resigned in protest against alleged interference by prosecutors, judges have collectively protested internal and external pressures on several occasions. But leading participants had not immediately entered politics, and political parties had refrained from enticing them with nominations, lest their motives be questioned. Judges must be able to criticize problems within the judiciary, but when such criticism becomes political capital or leads directly to party nominations, judicial independence suffers.

Above all, the judge most cherished by the DP administration was former Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su. When announcing his nomination, presidential spokesperson Park Soo-hyun praised the inaugural president of the International Human Rights Law Research Society for his commitment to judicial independence, describing him as ideally suited to building a fair judiciary and strengthening public trust. Yet when a junior judge submitted his resignation, Kim said he had to consider political circumstances. With politicians pushing for the judge's impeachment, he wondered what the National Assembly would say if he accepted the resignation. In over 30 years in the legal profession, I cannot recall hearing a judge express greater sensitivity to political developments.

The point is not merely to criticize poor appointments or judgment. The deeper problem is the DP's arrogance and folly in believing it can distinguish between “good judges” and “bad judges,” promoting the former and ousting the latter.

An unprecedented impeachment of a chief justice would damage both the judiciary and politics for years. Every change of government would bring renewed attacks on judges whose rulings displease those in power. Some judges might seek to accommodate or actively align themselves with political leaders. Judicial independence would collapse through internal self-censorship and opportunism rather than external pressure.

In his farewell address in 1981, Korea's 10th Chief Justice Lee Young-seop lamented that the judiciary was regarded as merely another government department, describing his tenure as “days of regret and disgrace.” Today's circumstances cannot be equated with military rule. Yet a politically motivated impeachment could revive that lament throughout the legal community. The DP should seriously consider whether history might ultimately judge its own decision in those very terms.