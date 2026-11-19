



Lyman Stone

The author is a Senior Fellow and Director of the Pronatalism Initiative at the Institute for Family Studies, and a co-author of the new IFS report “Baby Nudges: How Social Influences Shape Fertility Choices.”

















Peter Foreshaw Brookes

The author is a Research Associate in the Pronatalism Initiative at the Institute for Family Studies, and a co-author of the new IFS report “Baby Nudges: How Social Influences Shape Fertility Choices.”









Korea has finally had some demographic good news: births rose 6.7 percent in 2025 to 254,300, and the total fertility rate climbed to roughly 0.8. Births seem to still be increasing in 2026. What has propelled this increase isn’t a huge mystery either: an enormous marriage boom. Iif Korea can get more of its young people coupled, it can see the fertility rate rise by quite a lot very quickly.

Therein lies the problem: coupling in Korea has, until recently, been in sharp decline, and it’s not obvious what it would take for a serious recovery. It’s no secret that Korea’s celebrity culture is hostile to relationships. At least since Seo Taiji’s secret marriage in the 1990s, and certainly up to the present in cases like Chen from EXO, HyunA and DAWN or Seunghan of RIIZE, Korea’s celebrities are practically required to be single: sometimes actually required by contracts, sometimes just informally required by fans.

In a recent study based on a survey of nearly 10,000 people across a dozen countries, we found that celebrity culture matters for family formation. We asked respondents about a public figure they admired and found that 25 percent of Korean men and 44 percent of women named a childless figure as their most admired person, a rate higher than in any country we surveyed except Japan. We also found that public figures in Korea averaged just 1.1 children each — a far lower number than any Western country we surveyed.

Celebrity families may matter more in Korea than in other countries. Across women in nine countries for which we had sufficient data, celebrity family size predicted the desired family size of their fans, and the odds their coupled fans intend children, in just two countries: the United States and Korea. Korean women who named a childless person as their most admired celebrity had a 38 percent smaller desired family size than other women and were 78 percent less likely to intend to have a child even if partnered. What the famous do with their private lives, quietly or loudly, sets the pace for Korean public life.

In 1984, satellite television arrived in Japan and beamed that country’s “Golden Age of Idols” into millions of homes. Japanese elites already averaged barely more than one child each even as regular people had nearer to two children each. Japanese fertility promptly broke onto a lower trajectory as celebrity culture reached deeper into Japanese households.





In the 1990s, Korea built the most efficient elite-visibility machine in human history with the expansion of K-pop, creating nearly omnipresent Korean cultural influencers for domestic consumption and export. However, the process of building that machine involved rendering the performers childless and single.

Nothing in this argument implies that material factors don’t matter: cram school arms races, housing costs and brutal working hours all suppress family formation. But no economic shock in the early 1990s offers as straightforward an explanation for fertility decline as this cultural explanation does, and the purely economic story cannot explain why the fertility of Koreans’ admired figures should predict their admirers’ family intentions today. Japan pioneered the low-fertility music idol; Korea turbocharged the form and perfected its marketability; then the childless pop star norm then spread throughout East and Southeast Asia, tanking fertility wherever it landed. Elite role modeling matters, and so any serious effort to increase fertility in East Asia will have to wrestle with some of the lowest-fertility, highest-visibility elites: pop stars.

This does not require anything draconian. Agencies can just drop their formal or informal dating bans. Advertisers and brands can reshape fan reactions by greeting an idol’s wedding or childbirth as a cause for celebration (and additional marketing) rather than a betrayal. Broadcasters could stop treating a star’s pregnancy as a scandal to be managed, and treat it instead as a signal of that star’s development. None of this would cost a single won, and none of it even requires a change in laws. It just requires Korea’s marketing executives to decide that Korea’s demographic survival is important enough to irritate fans for a few years until they can adjust to the new normal.

If policymakers did want to intervene somehow, they could consider expansion and better enforcement of laws against discrimination on the basis of parenthood and marital status. Companies firing performers for dating, or simply discouraging dating during training, could be prosecuted.

The success of recent expansions in benefits for marriage, childbearing and parenting suggests that Korean policymakers have some grounds for optimism. If they act aggressively and aim policies at the actual problem, Korea’s demographic decline can be prevented. Whether they will have the willpower to stare down K-pop fans remains to be seen.