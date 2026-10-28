A specimen of Japan’s 10,000-yen banknote featuring Shibusawa Eiichi, widely regarded as the father of Japan’s modern industrialization and capitalism. His portrait replaced the previous figure on the banknote in July 2024. WIKIPEDIA





Shin Bok-ryong

The author is a former emeritus professor of history at Konkuk University.





Before annexing Korea, Japan focused on two agricultural products: soybeans from the Hamgyong region in the northwest and rice from the Jeolla region in the southwest. Was Japan suffering a grain shortage? Not exactly, but its experience in the Sino-Japanese War had raised concerns about stockpiling provisions for the approaching Russo-Japanese War.

Japan first cornered the soybean market in the Hamgyong region. Exports initially seemed profitable to local residents. Once they realized the trade amounted to exploitation rather than ordinary commerce, however, unrest erupted. Exports were suspended before eventually resuming.

Japan next turned to Jeolla region's rice, but transportation posed a problem. Mokpo Port lacked the facilities to handle shipments from the entire region. During Japanese colonial rule, Korea accounted for 24 percent of the combined rice harvests of Korea, Taiwan and Japan.

Japan therefore accelerated construction of the Gyeongbu Line connecting Seoul and Busan, intending to collect the Jeolla region's rice and transport it to Busan. The man who designed and promoted the project was Lee Wan-yong. Having served as governor of North Jeolla from 1895 to 1896, minister of agriculture, commerce and industry in 1896 and foreign minister from 1896 to 1898, he was then a senior official in the Royal Household Ministry.

Interested in railways, Lee attended the groundbreaking ceremony at Noryangjin Station, the Gyeongbu Line's starting point, on Aug. 20, 1901, and delivered congratulatory remarks. One important question during construction was where the Honam Line, which connects Seoul with the Jeolla region, should branch off from the Gyeongbu Line. The original plan designated Geumsan in North Jeolla.

Construction, however, encountered an obstacle. War between Japan and Russia was widely expected, leaving too little time to build a railway bridge across the Geum River. Shibusawa Eiichi, president of the Gyeongbu Railway Company, consequently moved the proposed junction from Geumsan to Daejeon. The Gyeongbu Line opened on Jan. 1, 1905. That choice would also influence the subsequent growth of Daejeon as a major railway hub.

Counterfactual history may be futile, but what if the Honam Line had branched off at Geumsan? Would that have helped the Jeolla region develop, or merely intensified the exploitation of its resources?

Whenever I pass through the golden rice fields of the Mangyeong Plain, Shibusawa comes to mind. History offers countless instances in which one people's suffering becomes another's blessing.

Learning that Shibusawa, celebrated as the father of Japanese industry, now appears on Japan's 10,000-yen banknote leaves me with a distinctly uneasy feeling.