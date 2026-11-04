Maintaining good health and strong social relationships in old age can be an investment in the future rather than an expense. The photo shows older people walking through Tapgol Park in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Jan. 2, 2025. NEWS1

Health and meaningful relationships can guard against the impact of illness and isolation in later life.







Kim Kyung-rok

The author is an adviser at Optus Asset Management.







There is an old joke about an economist who refuses to drive his wife to the airport, telling her to take a taxi instead. His reasoning is that his time is worth more than the taxi fare, so he would be better off conducting research or preparing lectures. The problem is that his wife eventually divorces him. He calculated the immediate opportunity cost but overlooked the potential future cost of divorce.

When people think about costs, money usually comes to mind. They consider hospital bills, medication, nursing care and insurance premiums — expenses that directly reduce their bank balances. Yet some costs do not appear on today's balance sheet but eventually produce substantial losses. These are hidden or potential costs. Applied to the later stages of life, this concept reveals two assets whose value we consistently underestimate: health and relationships. Neglecting either can leave us paying the future costs of illness and isolation.

Most people fail to appreciate their health while they still have it. They postpone medical checkups and exercise, sacrificing sleep for work. The consequences are not immediately visible. Skipping the gym may even seem like saving money. Moreover, no device can precisely measure the cumulative damage caused by neglecting exercise. The costs remain hidden until health suddenly deteriorates. Worse, declining health can be irreversible. As people age, recovering what they have lost becomes increasingly difficult, sometimes affecting their life expectancy.

The losses associated with poor health extend far beyond medical and caregiving expenses. Illness may prevent someone from traveling, playing freely with grandchildren or enjoying an ordinary walk with a spouse. Concentrating on a favorite book becomes difficult, while appointments with friends are gradually canceled. Statistics record the number of days spent in hospital, but they cannot capture the happiness sacrificed during those days. That is why we consistently underestimate the true cost of illness. Maintaining good health is not simply an expense. It is an investment that reduces future hidden costs.

Social isolation presents a similar problem. Research on aging has repeatedly linked isolation to health risks comparable to those associated with smoking or obesity. Yet people rarely regard loneliness as a financial cost because staying home instead of meeting friends does not immediately drain their bank accounts.

Social relationships, however, function as invisible insurance. We seldom consider the value of someone who can accompany us to hospital when illness strikes, offer advice before a difficult decision or answer the phone on a depressing day. Only when those relationships disappear do we discover how costly their absence can become.

Building relationships requires time and money without necessarily producing immediate benefits. That makes them easy to neglect, particularly after retirement. Leaving the workplace often means losing the community that sustained everyday social connections. Meeting people also involves expenses. Repeatedly saying “Let's meet another time” or “I'll call you later” can eventually leave us with nobody to call.

Relationships resemble savings that must be accumulated gradually before they can be drawn upon during a crisis. We need to invest today while accounting for tomorrow's potential costs. Such investments create a warm refuge from the bitter winds that can accompany old age.

Viewed through this perspective, exercise and healthy eating are not activities to pursue only when time permits. They deserve time deliberately set aside. Meeting friends is not merely a pastime for people with leisure to spare. It is an investment that can reduce future caregiving needs and the burdens of loneliness.

Conversations with a spouse, participation in clubs and involvement in community activities are likewise forms of asset management. Their value lies in preventing losses that might otherwise emerge years later. The objective, however, should not be simply to expand one's social circle. What matters is restructuring relationships to deepen their quality and strengthen meaningful connections.

Future hidden costs do not send invoices today. That makes them especially dangerous. The consequences of postponing exercise, failing to contact friends, neglecting communication with a spouse or spending too little time with family are rarely apparent immediately.

Over time, however, these costs accumulate like compound interest, gradually eroding the quality of our lives. Successful aging therefore requires more than sufficient financial resources. It also depends on managing the hidden costs associated with two indispensable assets: our health and the people who share our lives.