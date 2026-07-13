This artist's impression released Sept. 1, 2011, by the European Space Agency shows the debris field in low-Earth orbit which extends to 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles) above the Earth's surface, based on actual data, not items at their actual size or density. Between the launch of Sputnik on Oct. 4, 1957, and Jan. 1, 2008, approximately 4,600 launches have placed some 6,000 satellites into orbit. AFP/YONHAP







Park Kyung-ryul

The author is a professor at the KAIST Graduate School of Science and Technology Policy.

GoogleAdmanager-KJD







On a clear night, one occasionally sees a glittering streak of light cutting across the sky: a shooting star. Yet just as one is about to make a wish, the realization sometimes dawns that the beautiful trail is not a meteor at all but the remains of a defunct satellite burning up in the atmosphere. The discovery leaves behind a peculiar sense of bitterness. These lights resemble stars but are anything but stars, symbolizing the growing problem of space debris.

Space junk is no longer merely a source of disappointment for those who cherish the romance of the night sky. It has become a tangible threat to humanity. The most striking example is the Kessler syndrome depicted in the film “Gravity” (2013). Once the amount of debris in orbit surpasses a critical threshold, fragments traveling at speeds exceeding 10 kilometers per second (6.2 miles per second) can trigger a chain reaction of collisions that spirals beyond control. Earth could ultimately find itself trapped beneath a gray veil of obsolete machines drifting like ghosts, facing an uncertain future marked by the dangers of impact and falling wreckage.

The concerns of observational astronomers, who devote their lives to studying the stars, are also deepening. The number of satellite constellations and orbital fragments has increased exponentially, obstructing the view of telescopes and adding to light pollution that erodes the profound darkness of space itself. Although Earth’s orbit is a shared asset belonging to all humankind, nations and companies have rushed to launch satellites while neglecting their responsibility for clearing away the shadows they leave behind. It is a classic tragedy of the commons unfolding above our heads.

Humanity’s eyes, which should be probing the origins of the universe and pushing toward unknown frontiers, are paradoxically being obscured by the remnants of the very civilization that sent them skyward. The cold lights disguised as stars deliver a quiet but unmistakable warning. Earth’s orbit cannot be allowed to become an irreversible sea of sharp debris.

The time has come for technology and institutions to act together. Better detection and tracking systems are needed to prevent collisions, while international cooperation and joint research into the active removal of debris have become urgent tasks. If genuine starlight is to continue illuminating the night sky, humanity’s journey into space must advance beyond endless expansion toward sustainable responsibility. Only then can we begin to reclaim the shadow cast by our own light.

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



