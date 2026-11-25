People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok appears deep in thought as he waits to speak at a rally denouncing what the party calls an unconstitutional bill aimed at keeping President Lee Jae Myung out of prison near the Seocheon riverside in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Nov. 25. YONHAP

Both major parties are eroding judicial independence in ways that threaten Korea’s democratic checks and balances.





Chin Jung-kwon

The author is a professor at Kwangwoon University.





“Judicial independence is not mentioned in the Constitution,” said Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Seo Young-kyo. The chair of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee openly denies a constitutional principle. Contrary to her assertion, the Constitution explicitly contains provisions guaranteeing judicial independence.

“Judicial power shall be vested in courts composed of judges” [Article 101]; judges shall rule independently according to their conscience and in conformity with the Constitution and laws [Article 103]; and judges are protected against dismissal except under specified constitutional conditions [Article 106].

Understanding this requires no advanced education. Elementary school textbooks introduce the separation of powers as a fundamental democratic principle in the first semester of sixth grade. Apparently, one can chair the Judiciary Committee with an education ending in fifth grade. What an egalitarian country.

This cannot simply be dismissed as personal ignorance. It reflects an international political trend spreading across the world: the “illiberal democracy” advocated by former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

According to Seo, the president is the head of state, while the prime minister heads the executive branch. The implication is that the president, as head of state, stands above all three branches of government. Sixth-grade textbooks, incidentally, teach that the president heads the executive branch.

The justification is the DP's recurring invocation of “elected power.” Authority elected by a majority, according to this reasoning, should face no checks. This is the essence of illiberal democracy as advocated by authoritarian leaders worldwide.

Illiberal democracy originated on the far right. In Korea, some people describe former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration as an act of enlightenment. The “Yoon Again” movement firmly believes that the elected president stands above all three branches.

What is remarkable is that the ideologically left-leaning DP is embracing the same thinking. This phenomenon presumably reflects the convergence of inflammatory YouTube politics across ideological divides and remnants of the “people's democracy” mentality inherited from earlier activist movements.

Illiberal democracy amounts to a diluted form of Nazism. Was Hitler not also a beneficiary of electoral politics? Democratic constitutions, including Korea's, therefore subject elected authorities to judicial checks.

For those embracing this mentality, an unelected chief justice daring to check elected power is itself grounds for impeachment. They resent the chief justice exercising his constitutional authority to recommend Supreme Court nominees in opposition to the president.

I expect the Constitutional Court to reject the impeachment motion. Would that bring the DP to its senses? Hardly. It might then seek to impeach the Constitutional Court's president for supposedly protecting a chief justice who tolerated insurrection.

There is no effective opposition to this course. The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) is already doing internally what the DP is doing to the judiciary. The PPP has realized within its own organization what the DP seeks through the chief justice's impeachment.

The PPP's ethics committee functions much like the judiciary within the state. Drawing on constitutional provisions governing courts, Article 4 of the party's regulations guarantees organizational independence, independent deliberations and members' security of tenure.

Yet an ethics committee member recently alleged that a series of disciplinary actions in January was orchestrated by party leader Jang Dong-hyeok and an outsider surnamed Choi. The national equivalent would be a president directing individual court rulings through unofficial channels.

Jang previously denied involvement, insisting that the committee was independent. When evidence emerged, he changed his position, arguing that a party leader naturally offers opinions on disciplinary matters. He thereby acknowledged his involvement.

Written decisions were prepared before committee deliberations even began, effectively delivering verdicts before trials. This violates Article 3, Paragraph 1, which requires fairness and objectivity and prohibits misconduct.

Committee materials were reportedly conveyed to the party leader through an outsider, violating Paragraph 2, which prohibits disclosing confidential information obtained through official duties. What standing does such a party have to criticize the DP and demand judicial independence?

The political order envisioned by the DP already exists within the PPP. Anyone wondering what Korea might look like after the DP's version of judicial reform needs only examine today's PPP. There lies the future. Imagine such conduct occurring not merely within a political party but across the entire state. Is that not a disturbing prospect?