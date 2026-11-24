The Kospi has experienced record volatility this year. A monitor at Yonhap Infomax in Jongno District, central Seoul, displays a chart tracking the benchmark index from Oct. 30 to Nov. 24. YONHAP







Min Ju-young

The author is an executive director of the Pension Business Division at Shinyoung Securities and Ph.D. in business administration (pension finance).





When scalding water suddenly pours from a showerhead, we instinctively turn the handle sharply toward the cold side. Startled by the cold water that follows, we turn it back toward the hot side. After repeating this several times, we find ourselves unable to achieve a comfortable temperature.

This is the “fool in the shower” analogy popularized by Milton Friedman, a Nobel laureate in economics often described as an economic mentor to former U.S. President Ronald Reagan. Friedman used the analogy to criticize premature government intervention, particularly through monetary policy. Because monetary policy takes time to affect the real economy, repeatedly expanding the money supply or lowering interest rates to stimulate growth without waiting for earlier measures to take effect can ultimately destabilize the economy.

Looking back on financial markets this year, we investors have behaved much like Friedman’s fool in the shower. When stock prices were rising, greed led us to believe they would continue climbing indefinitely. Once prices began falling, we became consumed by fear that the decline would never end. We have been frantically alternating between hot and cold water.

Why do we behave this way? Humans easily forget history and are disproportionately influenced by recent experiences. In some respects, this is perfectly understandable. Forgetting distant events and relying on more immediate experiences are animal instincts developed to ensure survival. In investing, this tendency is known as recency bias: We give excessive weight to recent market movements when forming expectations about the future.

Suh Eun-kook, a psychology professor at Yonsei University, writes in his book “The Origin of Happiness” (2014): “If we compressed time into a single year, humans would have spent only about two hours out of 365 days living in civilization. For 364 days and 22 hours, we devoted ourselves to bloody fights, hunting and mating. Because we are animals.”

According to Suh, the recognition that humans remain entirely animal in nature is a common thread running through recent research that has transformed psychology.

If this year’s dramatic swings in asset prices have left you distressed by alternating feelings of greed and fear, there is little reason to blame yourself. Such reactions are perfectly natural, reflecting the fact that we remain animals. Having grown accustomed to civilization, which occupies merely two hours of that metaphorical year, we mistakenly believe we have transcended our animal nature. Yet survival habits embedded in our genes over six million years cannot easily disappear. The starting point is to acknowledge and accept these instincts within ourselves.

How, then, can we avoid becoming fools in the shower? We must learn to act against our animal instincts.

First, focus on investment objectives rather than fluctuations in stock prices. Particularly when investing for retirement, instead of increasing or reducing equity exposure according to prevailing market sentiment, construct a portfolio aligned with your retirement goals, taking into account the time remaining before retirement and the income you will need afterward.

Second, diversify sufficiently. To withstand market volatility and remain invested until your objectives are achieved, spread investments across asset classes, purchase dates, currencies and geographical regions. Diversification reduces dependence on any particular market or the success of decisions made at any single point in time.

Third, invest according to predetermined rules. Financial markets constantly tempt us to abandon our plans. The way to resist these temptations is to establish investment principles beforehand and execute them mechanically. This could mean maintaining regular contributions or periodically restoring a portfolio to its intended asset allocation rather than making decisions driven by excitement or anxiety.

The more frequently we turn the shower handle in response to changing water temperatures, the further we move from achieving the temperature we want. Investing is no different.