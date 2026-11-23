Applicants take an essay-based admissions test at Sungkyunkwan University in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 16, 2025. AI-assisted cheating is challenging a university admissions system that relies heavily on scores from written examinations. NEWS1

As AI makes answer-based testing obsolete, Korea must rethink the rankings that have long defined educational opportunity and social status.

Song Ho-keun

The author is a columnist at the JoongAng Ilbo, a chair professor and director of Doheon Academy, Hallym University.





AI has finally caused a scandal. More precisely, attempts to breach examination safeguards have now come to light, and Korea’s celebrated testing system faces a serious challenge.

Koreans wage an examination campaign that begins in middle school and continues through university admissions, recruitment and beyond. Nobody wants to lose this 20-year battle, as winners ascend the social hierarchy.

But AI has mastered the battlefield, producing perfect answers within minutes. Beyond the resulting frustration, the principle of fairness has been compromised. Tests with correct answers were the last defense of meritocratic fairness in an intensely egalitarian society. The government has responded with a 100 million won ($74,300) reward for exposing cheating and efforts to detect sophisticated devices. But how long can such defenses hold?

In an AI-dominated age, assessments based on finding correct answers are becoming obsolete; cheating signals a deeper loss of confidence in the education system itself.

The problem is not simply that technology helps dishonest candidates evade supervision. It is that the examination measures tasks that machines can now perform faster and more accurately than people.

Few countries rival Korea’s history of state examinations. For 500 years, the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) selected officials through rigorous tests. Until the middle of the dynasty, commoners accounted for roughly 20 percent of successful candidates.

Later, corruption spread, and sons of powerful families around Seochon, Bukchon and Hoehyeon-dong captured half the spots.

Their methods were ingenious. Candidates marked papers with circles or triangles to identify their families. Examiners tossed questions over Gyeongbok Palace’s walls, and candidates copied notes concealed inside their robes.

With only 33 successful candidates and little prospects for office for those ranked near the bottom, competition was fierce. Hwang Hyeon, who placed second in a late-Joseon examination, became so disgusted by the system that he abandoned public office and returned home.

Criticism emerged by the mid-19th century. Scholar Choi Han-gi argued that abstract interpretations of heavenly principles and classical texts should no longer determine official appointments. In 1877, the reformer Yu Gil-jun petitioned King Gojong, condemning examinations that rewarded recycled quotations and copied classics. He called them a source of national illness and an instrument of oppression. As interior minister, Yu helped abolish the examinations during the Gabo Reforms of 1894.

But the tradition survived. Just as privileged families once confined their sons to Confucian academies, modern admissions have imprisoned teenagers in classrooms. This system suited industrialization. Standardized learning helped Korea build world-class manufacturing capabilities, supply advanced semiconductors and establish the foundations for trillion-dollar exports. Knowledge became the measure of social rank.

Now comes the paradox: The more successfully Korea develops AI and semiconductors, the less useful its traditional methods of transmitting and testing knowledge become.

Reading, mathematics and basic science remain essential. But when anyone can carry the equivalent of dozens of great libraries and solve Olympiad-level problems with AI, confining young people during their most creative years to relentless examination preparation damages the nation. Ranking lives by quantities of memorized knowledge has become the oppressive relic that Yu condemned.

Lee Jin-woo, who passed the college entrance examination, entered Seoul National University and cleared the law school aptitude test, and a person surnamed Han, who fraudulently qualified as a tax accountant and certified public accountant, illustrate the tragedy. Only by crossing legal boundaries did their pursuit of rankings finally end.

In 2018, under then-President Moon Jae-in, an education reform body wrestled with reducing income inequality and the hierarchy of educational credentials. After repeated public consultations, its committee dissolved, citing difficulties balancing admissions routes, school grades, holistic evaluations and absolute versus relative scoring. That was an abdication of responsibility.

By this year, another question demands an answer: What should schools teach in the AI era? A system emphasizing broad but shallow knowledge, with university prospects determined largely by a single examination day, risks turning the next generation into robots’ servants and AI avatars.

Ranking human lives makes even less sense under AI. Abolishing the College Scholastic Ability Test should come first. If immediate abolition proves impossible, it could temporarily serve only to establish eligibility for university admission, as the preliminary examination did half a century ago.