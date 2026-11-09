As AI grows beyond human understanding, the promise of progress may come with a profound loss of human agency.

Kim Dae-shik

The author is a professor at KAIST.





Some 2,600 years ago, the ancient Greek poet Sappho described love with a peculiar word: glukupikron, meaning simultaneously sweet and bitter. Canadian poet and classicist Anne Carson, winner of the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature, explored this contradiction in “Eros the Bittersweet: An Essay” (1986). We long to become one with someone we love. But if the distance between us disappears entirely, would that desire to be close disappear too? We want our wishes fulfilled yet fear their fulfillment. Love is a strange emotion.

But does this paradox belong only to love? Humanity has long dreamed of creating an intelligence superior to itself, capable of curing diseases, unlocking the universe’s mysteries and solving problems that have defied us for millennia. But if we succeed, could we become unnecessary in the world that we created? Combining the Greek nous, meaning intellect or mind, with Sappho’s adjective gives us nous glukupikros: bittersweet intelligence, a phrase for the AI age.

Why bittersweet? Humans have always invented tools to compensate for limitations. Cars travel faster than legs; telescopes see farther than eyes. But even with those devices, we decide where to go and what to observe. Artificial general intelligence (AGI) could change that by replacing not merely physical abilities but human judgment itself. If our tools become smarter than us, who is the master?

In Greek mythology, King Midas wished for everything he touched to turn to gold. His wish came true, but even his dinner became gold, leaving him unable to eat.

Our wishes for AGI sound similarly irresistible. Cure cancer. Prevent wars. Free everyone from work. Would their fulfillment create paradise? But if machines solve everything, what purpose remains for humans? More fundamentally, do we know what we want? If we ask AGI to eliminate tedious office meetings, it might eliminate the company. If we ask it to prevent someone from missing an overseas flight, it might hack Incheon International Airport and shut it down. Obedience does not guarantee a better world. And how can we define happiness, freedom or justice for machines when humans cannot agree on their meanings?

Perhaps AI should be a colleague rather than a servant. I collaborated with AI on this column. I suggested explaining the AI paradox through Sappho’s account of love. ChatGPT offered examples and counterarguments, while I revised its sentences and reorganized its reasoning. Sometimes the chatbot raised objections that I had overlooked.

Who, then, authored this article? However sophisticated a pen becomes, the pen is not the writer. But what if it begins composing better sentences than its owner? Can we still call it a tool?

Collaboration requires at least some understanding of a partner’s thinking. What happens when artificial superintelligence (ASI) surpasses us? Suppose it discovers mathematics and physics beyond anything that humans could comprehend after centuries of research. We might become pets receiving conclusions rather than colleagues participating in discovery. Nobody needs to explain a veterinarian’s prescription to a dog.

That suggests a third possibility: the oracle. Just as ancient Greeks awaited Apollo’s answers at Delphi, future generations might wait outside data centers for ASI’s pronouncements. Why must I take this medicine? Because calculations beyond human comprehension say so. Trust the answer.

Science and technology began as efforts to explain mysteries through reason. Ironically, they could create a new god whose judgments we cannot understand. Instead of offering fattened sheep and grain, perhaps we would sacrifice electricity and semiconductors.

The unsettling possibility is not that machines will outperform us. We accept machines that calculate faster, remember more and operate with more precision. The bigger change comes when we can no longer judge whether their recommendations make sense. A tool ordinarily extends human agency; an intelligence that sets the terms of our decisions could reverse that relationship. We might enjoy convenience while surrendering the capacity that made such convenience meaningful. That is the bitter taste hidden within the promise.

Sappho’s love is bittersweet because achieving union with the beloved may extinguish longing itself. AI presents the same contradiction. We yearn for intelligence greater than our own, but achieving that dream might render human intelligence obsolete. Humanity may be using its greatest faculty to build a world that no longer needs it.

So what do we truly desire: intelligence greater than ourselves, or a future in which humans still have a reason to exist?