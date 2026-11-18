High school seniors check their examination rooms at Seolwol Girls' High School in Nam District, Gwangju, on Nov. 18, a day before the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test, Korea's national college entrance exam. The school is designated Test Center No. 30 in Examination District No. 26. YONHAP

A tax accountant cheating scandal shows why Korea must rethink what high-stakes tests truly measure.

Cho Hyun-suk

The author is the economy news editor at the JoongAng Ilbo.





I asked a former National Tax Service commissioner, now a practicing tax accountant, what makes a good professional. His answer was lengthy.

“A tax accountant's job is to find appropriate solutions from the taxpayer's perspective, not merely apply technical knowledge of tax law. The profession mediates between taxpayers and tax authorities. It carries public responsibilities and demands strict ethical standards. You cannot survive by doing anything for money, regardless of the law. Bad tax advice can inflict enormous losses on clients.”

A test-taker surnamed Han who topped this year's tax accountant examination admitted on YouTube on Sunday that he had cheated. His confession sent shock waves through society.

Han demonstrated remarkable adaptability in mastering AI and other technologies, operating miniature button cameras and electronic devices, using AI to obtain perfect answers dishonestly and publicly boasting about his achievement under his real name. None of these qualities meet the former commissioner's definition of a good tax accountant.

The profession was formally established in 1961 with the enactment of the Certified Tax Accountant Act. The first licensing examination followed in 1962, along with the establishment of the Korean Association of Certified Tax Accountants under the finance minister's supervision.

The association began with just 131 members and now represents approximately 17,000 professionals. Yet its website continues to publish disciplinary records identifying accountants who violate professional obligations, including prohibitions against advising on tax evasion and offering improper payments.

Tax law carries enormous consequences. Everyone pays taxes, and violations can bring penalties extending to life imprisonment. Tax accountants therefore need more than legal expertise. The principles governing how they apply that knowledge matter even more.

The controversy surrounding Han is not a crisis for tax accountants. It is a crisis for their licensing examination.

Even if AI produces flawless tax solutions, few clients would entrust their assets and personal information to someone whose qualifications depended on concealed cameras, miniature earpieces, smart glasses or smartphones.

The same problem confronts other examinations.

The traditional system of gathering candidates in one place and ranking them by how quickly and accurately they reproduce memorized knowledge is approaching obsolescence.

Its roots reach back to China's imperial civil service examinations, introduced during the Sui dynasty in the sixth and seventh centuries. The system spread across East Asia, reaching Korea during the Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392) and continuing through the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).

Media outlets around the world have highlighted intense examination competition and AI-assisted cheating in Korea, China and Taiwan. These societies share histories in which success in a single examination offered a path to higher social standing, with comparable testing traditions persisting today.

Perhaps an examination model developed 1,400 to 1,500 years ago has finally reached its limits.

In societies where birth determined occupation and status, examinations once offered an alternative to hereditary privilege. They provided opportunities to identify talent beyond established bloodlines.

But society has changed. AI has merely exposed weaknesses that educational institutions and policymakers have long overlooked.

As Kim Kyung-yong observes in his book on the imperial examination system and modern education in Korea, tests have become so ineffective that people lacking the qualifications they are supposed to measure can nevertheless pass them.

The College Scholastic Ability Test, Korea's national university entrance examination, takes place Thursday. Education authorities are fighting a battle against AI-assisted cheating, introducing numerous preventive measures.

But technological safeguards alone cannot resolve the deeper crisis facing examinations. Preventing concealed devices from entering examination rooms is not the same as ensuring that successful candidates possess the judgment, integrity and competence their qualifications are meant to certify.

The real challenge confronting Korean society is distinguishing genuinely capable individuals from opportunists and miscreants seeking a life-changing shortcut through examination results.

That is the battle Korea must now fight.