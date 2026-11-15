Thank you, and goodbye

Gil Hyeonwoo





The author is a student at Yaksa Middle School in Ulsan.





Nurses passed by briskly, notepads in their hands, as we waited for the doctor. Soon, he slid the curtain aside and walked toward us with a grim look. I don’t remember every detail of what the doctor said that day. I only remember staring at the ceiling, the background and people and everything else in the room disappearing as a white light slowly enclosed my vision.

I walked out of the hospital in a daze. I couldn’t believe that my grandmother was gone. One moment, she was here; now, she wasn’t. The car ride home was totally silent. Not even my mom’s work phone, which had seemed to receive messages and calls nonstop for the past four years, made a single sound.

When we arrived home, I went to the bathroom, locked the door behind me and started crying. I cried like it was the end of the world — for 30 minutes, then an hour, then two hours. I never got the chance to say goodbye to her. When I arrived at the hospital that day, she was already unconscious. Why did she have to leave so early?

When I came home from school the next week, I thought that my grandmother would still be there waiting for me, watching a drama while folding laundry. I went to her house, where she had lived with my uncle for years. As soon as I stepped through the front door, I could feel her presence lingering on the couch, on her bed and in the kitchen. Her presence was so strong. Was she still here somewhere, somehow?

Over the next few weeks, I sometimes thought that I heard the soft rustle of her clothes, the door sliding open as she stepped into the house. But when I turned to look, no one was there.

The only thing that helped me get through each day was a picture taken on her birthday. I looked at her warm smile and remembered our happy moments together, such as how she often brought me a cup of hot chocolate in the winter. I thought about our family trips to Gangwon, walking on wooden decks in the mountains, surrounded by chirping birds and hundreds of trees.

A few months later, I went to Boston for a year to study. The new school, culture and friends intrigued and distracted me. While hanging out and playing video games in this new place full of new people, I sometimes felt like I had forgotten about my grandmother. Then I would be alone in my dorm room, and I would smell the food that she used to cook for me when my parents worked late. I would hear her telling me to take my time doing my homework.

A year after her death, I went to her tomb in Ulsan Haneul Park. I looked at her stone and started crying like it was the day that she had passed. Sadness seemed to flow through and overcome me, but I realized that it had never left in the first place. I finally thanked her for everything. When my parents were busy working, she always stepped in and cared for me. She stayed next to me until I fell asleep, singing traditional Korean lullabies, making me feel safe when no one else was around. She didn’t really have to do anything to make me smile. She just needed to be there with me.

As I thanked her, it felt like a ton of rocks was lifted off my chest. I never had the chance to say these things while she was alive. I finally said my real goodbye, accepting the fact that she was gone and hoping that she would live well in heaven.