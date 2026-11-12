The killing of a 15-year-old sexual assault victim raises urgent questions about shelter oversight, missing-person responses and safeguards against retaliation.

The killing of a runaway middle school girl by the father of a man accused of sexually assaulting her has raised serious questions about Korea’s capabilities to protect vulnerable teenagers. Authorities must examine possible failures in systems involving youth shelters, missing persons cases and safeguards that separate victims from offenders and prevent retaliation.

According to the Seoul Seongbuk Police Precinct, a man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murdering a 15-year-old girl at a shared accommodation facility. His son, in his 20s, has been accused of sexually assaulting the victim and is being held in a detention center on separate theft charges. Police are investigating the father’s motive, but this case demands scrutiny beyond an ordinary murder investigation.

First, authorities must determine whether they took adequate measures to protect the victim from the alleged offender and his family. Investigators are examining whether the father killed the girl for refusing his request for a criminal settlement concerning his son’s reported sexual offense. They must also bring to light how the suspect gained access to the victim in the first place.

Shelters for vulnerable teenagers also require examination. According to the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, shelter workers knew that the girl had suffered sexual violence. Yet she moved between temporary shelters in the Seoul metropolitan area — where stays are limited to seven days — without being referred to a specialized sexual assault victim support facility or treatment institution.

On the day of her death, she left a shelter that she had entered earlier. When she failed to return after 10 p.m., staff reported her missing to the police. Nevertheless, authorities failed to locate her before she was killed.

The criminal justice system also faces questions. Seven months had passed since police referred the sexual assault allegations against the son to prosecutors. But the Prosecution Service, formerly the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office, had not concluded the case by the time of the victim’s death. Authorities should investigate whether delays in supplementary investigations caused by the government’s abolition of the previous prosecution service and its supplementary investigative powers contributed to the tragedy.

The murder of a high school girl in Gwangju and a case involving a police officer who falsely closed a missing woman investigation on Jeju Island have exposed other shortcomings in how Korea protects women.

Despite repeated incidents, serious gaps remain in preventing violence against women and vulnerable minors. Police, the Gender Ministry and other responsible agencies must urgently review safeguards for teenagers exposed to family dysfunction, abuse and homelessness.