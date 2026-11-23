Samsung Electronics announced on Nov. 17 that it will introduce hands-on sessions featuring its Galaxy XR extended reality headset as part of its Galaxy AI Class educational program. Students participate in a Galaxy AI Class session using Galaxy XR headsets at Daebang Middle School in Seoul. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS/NEWS1

As AI use spreads in classrooms, educators must foster independent thinking, fact-checking and real-world relationships.





Kim Sang-kyun

The author is a professor of Graduate School of Business at Kyung Hee University.





As AI-assisted cheating shocks society, students using AI to write book reports have become commonplace in schools. Their assignments may appear authentic, but closer reading often reveals strange details absent from the books. Asked whether they actually read the books and wrote the reports themselves, most protest their innocence. Adults face a dilemma: Should children be prohibited from using AI or allowed to use it freely?

Every technological advance, from calculators and the internet to smartphones, has provoked anxiety. Older generations have always worried about new technologies, but humanity has adapted. AI will probably be no different. The question is not whether children should use AI, but whether they understand it properly.

AI sometimes appears all-powerful, but it is not. Generative AI frequently produces incorrect answers with remarkable confidence, a phenomenon known as hallucination. Children may mistake these confident responses for facts. Understanding AI's limitations and learning to use it responsibly remain fundamentally human responsibilities.

Consider a 2025 experiment published by MIT Media Lab. Researchers compared groups writing four essays, some using AI and others working without it. Brain connectivity was significantly weaker among AI users. When questioned about their essays, 83 percent reportedly gave incorrect answers. They had relied on AI without struggling to find answers independently.

AI can create the illusion of intellectual effort because it produces finished work. Repeated dependence, however, risks weakening children's capacity for inquiry. Adults must help them exercise their minds and develop independent reasoning.

The traditional role of teachers as providers of correct answers is diminishing. When children have questions, they increasingly turn to AI first. Teachers must therefore become people who ask questions in return.

When a student presents an AI-generated answer, teachers should ask: "Which part reflects your own thinking?" "How can we verify this?" or "What has AI overlooked?" Examining answers together teaches children not to accept AI's conclusions unquestioningly.

Before using AI for homework, students should spend at least five minutes thinking independently. Afterward, they should close their screens and rewrite their work in their own words. Establishing this sequence encourages transparent rather than concealed AI use.

Teachers must also question how AI affects children's relationships and social development. Many middle school students treat AI like a friend. I call this phenomenon "artificial relationships."

Children confide worries to AI that they hesitate to share with friends or teachers. Relationships among peers inevitably involve friction, making an AI companion that consistently takes their side particularly appealing.

But people develop closer relationships by resolving conflicts. Talking to machines is not inherently troubling. Adults should instead ask, from the child's perspective: "After talking with AI, do you want to spend more time with your friends or less?" They must continually watch whether artificial relationships are displacing real ones.

I recently delivered a special lecture at a teacher training program organized by the CJ Welfare Foundation through its CJ Donors Camp initiative. The program sought to strengthen the capabilities of teachers working in child welfare facilities. Together, we considered what education should look like in the AI era.

Some children were already proficient AI users, while others had encountered the technology for the first time at community child centers. Such differences highlight the importance of early experiences.

When children's starting points vary, what matters more than the sophistication of the technology is who accompanies them during their first encounters with AI and how they learn to use it.

Teachers who patiently ask questions, examine answers alongside children and give them time to develop their own ideas create lasting educational experiences.

In the AI era, children need adults who think alongside them rather than simply supply correct answers. Teachers should cultivate curiosity, judgment and confidence, not merely supervise technology use.

Children who learn to reason through problems with others will eventually become adults capable of cooperating, resolving differences and building a better society together.