One Cut from YONHAP

Swallowing a big move

Barn swallows line power cables in Gangneung, Gangwon, as they prepare to migrate south for the winter.

Opinion Desk
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Swallows gather on a power line in Seongsan-myeon, Gangneung, Gangwon, on Sept. 9 as they prepare for their southward autumn migration.

Swallows gather on a power line in the Seongsan-myeon area of Gangneung, Gangwon, on Sept. 9 as they prepare for their southward autumn migration. Familiar to Koreans as a traditional sign of spring, barn swallows are summer visitors that breed in Korea before heading to warmer regions, including Southeast Asia, for the winter. They generally migrate south in late summer and fall, then return to Korea in spring, with many passing through the country in March and April.

gangneung bird migration barn swallows autumn photo opinion gangwon one cut

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