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Old name, new colors
An aircraft bearing the Asiana Airlines name but painted in Korean Air's new livery prepares to take off at Gimpo International Airport on Sept. 9.
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Artificial intelligence, real emotions
Visitors look at an AI call record exhibit at the Smart Work & Contact Center Expo at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 9.
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Toys get a second life
A Gangdong toy repair center is collecting broken and unused toys to recycle parts and teach children about environmental protection.
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Daegu’s ancient tombs get Chuseok trim
Workers cut grass at the Bullo-dong tomb complex, home to about 270 Three Kingdoms-era burial mounds, ahead of Chuseok.