Chief Justice Jo Hee-de said on Tuesday that he could not comply with the Blue House’s request to recommend a different Supreme Court justice candidate because the request lacked a constitutional basis and specific reasons. The Blue House responded that his position placed the chief justice’s nomination authority above the president’s appointment authority and was therefore unconstitutional.

It is deeply troubling that the dispute between President Lee Jae Myung and Jo over the successor to former Justice Noh Tae-ak has escalated into accusations that each side is infringing on the other’s constitutional authority. It is even more regrettable because the confrontation came just after Lee and Jo met Monday at a ceremony for newly appointed Justice Kim Sung-soo.

Both sides bear responsibility for the impasse. Jo submitted the nomination of Son Bong-kie in writing without completing final consultations with the Blue House. The presidential office then rejected Son and asked Jo to choose someone else from the candidates previously recommended by the Supreme Court justice candidate recommendation committee. That restricts the chief justice’s nomination authority.

Even if the Blue House requested a new nominee, it should have left open the option of forming a new recommendation committee. Jo’s rejection of the request on Tuesday has further narrowed the room for compromise.

Jo’s procedural objections deserve examination. Presidential acts under the Constitution require countersignatures from the prime minister and relevant Cabinet members, he noted, while the document requesting another nomination gave neither detailed reasons nor a constitutional basis. The Blue House should therefore do more than accuse Jo of neutralizing the president’s appointment authority. It should clearly explain the constitutional basis and procedural legitimacy of its request.

Yet resolving those questions alone will not settle the appointment. Many people see the real problem as a power struggle between a president pressing for a particular candidate and a chief justice unwilling to accept that pressure.

With no statutory procedure governing such a renomination, conflicting legal interpretations could prolong the constitutional dispute and leave the Supreme Court seat vacant longer. Ruling party lawmakers have called the episode a “judicial coup” and threatened to summon Jo before the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee. Such pressure would only fuel concerns about political interference with the judiciary.

The starting point should be for the Blue House to abandon any insistence that a particular person from the existing shortlist must be appointed now. Both sides should instead seek a practical exit, whether through a new recommendation process or further consultations under constitutional checks and balances and established practice.