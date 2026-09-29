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Snacks take bite out of wallets
Haitai Confectionery & Foods will increase prices by an average of 7.8 percent for products including Oh Yes, Homerun Ball and Pocky.
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Cup count
People line up to order coffee outside a low-cost coffee chain in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Sept. 29.
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Confucian rite honors ancient sages
Sungkyunkwan University dancers performed an ancient dance at Seoul's autumn Seokjeon Daeje honoring Confucius and other sages.
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No grain, no gain
Farmers dry freshly harvested rice grains at a vacant lot in Chuncheon, Gangwon, on Sept. 28.