Sunflowers in full bloom create an autumn scene against Maisan at the Jinan Agricultural Technology Center in North Jeolla on Sept. 29. JINAN COUNTY/YONHAP

Sunflowers in full bloom create an autumn scene against Mount Mai at the Jinan Agricultural Technology Center in North Jeolla on Sept. 29. The “Horse Ear Mountain” is named for its distinctive twin peaks resembling a horse’s ears. Autumn weather has settled over the region, with Jinan recording a morning low of 12 degrees Celsius (54 degrees Fahrenheit) and a high of around 25 degrees, amid large day-night temperature swings typical of the season.