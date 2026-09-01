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Squid price game
Fresh squid is displayed at a supermarket in Seoul on Aug. 31, as prices of key agricultural and seafood products rise ahead of the Chuseok holiday.
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Teachers to get protection from education offices after years of facing complaints alone
Cities and provinces are establishing units to handle cases after cases spiked in 2023 and the death of a teacher put the issue in the spotlight.
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Tiger on guard
A life-size tiger image near Mount Dobong is meant to deter wild boars and water deer from damaging crops.
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A celebration of culture
Residents, tourists and members of boy band NewBeat join a K-pop dance flash mob at Gwanghwamun Square as part of a "Culture Week" celebrating the 150th anniversary of the independence activist Kim Gu's (1876-1949) birth.