One Cut from YONHAP

Summer winds down at Songjeong Beach

Workers packed away water-sports gear Monday as Busan's Songjeong Beach marked the final day of its official swimming season.

Opinion Desk
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A worker packs away water-sports equipment used by summer vacationers at Songjeong Beach in Haeundae District, Busan, on Aug. 31, the final day of its official swimming season.

A worker packs away water-sports equipment used by summer vacationers at Songjeong Beach in Haeundae District, Busan, on Aug. 31, the final day of its official swimming season. As September begins, the intense summer heat is gradually easing, although temperatures remain relatively high. The Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts daytime highs of around 28 to 30 degrees Celsius in Busan in early September, signaling the gradual transition from summer into autumn.

korea meteorological administration haeundae district busan one cut songjeong beach opinion summer season photo

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