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Korea’s grim history of failed housing measures
A new wave of housing measures revives concerns that short-term interventions are deepening uncertainty in Korea’s property market.
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Trading travails
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi and dollar-won exchange rate on Aug. 19.
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JYP's new girl group OurBirthday makes official debut with self-titled single release — in pictures
Meet the seven members of OurBirthday as they step into the spotlight with lead track "Squeezy."
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Seoul to guarantee ‘right to walk in shade’ citywide from 2028
Mayor Oh Se-hoon said the city will add trees, canopies and rest areas to heavily-used routes to provide relief from direct sunlight and reduce heat-related illnesses.