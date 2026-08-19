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Summer graduation

Kyung Hee University graduates celebrated in Seoul, as more students complete their degrees on different academic schedules.

Opinion Desk
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Graduates pose for photos during Kyung Hee University’s commencement ceremony in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul, on Aug. 19.


Graduates pose for photos during Kyung Hee University’s commencement ceremony in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul, on Aug. 19. Korean universities traditionally hold their main graduation ceremonies in February, at the end of the academic year. Summer graduations, usually held in August, accommodate students who complete their degree requirements on different schedules, including those who graduate early or take additional semesters, reflecting increasingly diverse academic paths. 

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