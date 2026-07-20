Student_Voice: The treasure I found at the bottom of the sea

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Student_Voice: The mystery of the wandering mind
How short study bursts helped one student sharpen their concentration and overcome their struggle with distraction.
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Sado Island Gold Mines: Compliance without remembrance (KOR)
A revisit to Japan’s Sado Island Gold Mines finds that while some follow-up steps were made after Unesco listing, the history of Korean wartime labor remains outside the site’s main narrative.
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Sado Island Gold Mines: Compliance without remembrance
A revisit to Japan’s Sado Island Gold Mines finds that while some follow-up steps were made after Unesco listing, the history of Korean wartime labor remains outside the site’s main narrative.
-
Student_Voice : A dangerous dog, a ferocious boar, a slithering mamushi and a dive-bombing hornet
A student recounts close encounters with a dog, wild boar, mamushi and hornets to explain the safest way to respond.
Read more
-
Student_Voice: The mystery of the wandering mind
How short study bursts helped one student sharpen their concentration and overcome their struggle with distraction.
-
Sado Island Gold Mines: Compliance without remembrance (KOR)
A revisit to Japan’s Sado Island Gold Mines finds that while some follow-up steps were made after Unesco listing, the history of Korean wartime labor remains outside the site’s main narrative.
-
Sado Island Gold Mines: Compliance without remembrance
A revisit to Japan’s Sado Island Gold Mines finds that while some follow-up steps were made after Unesco listing, the history of Korean wartime labor remains outside the site’s main narrative.
-
Student_Voice : A dangerous dog, a ferocious boar, a slithering mamushi and a dive-bombing hornet
A student recounts close encounters with a dog, wild boar, mamushi and hornets to explain the safest way to respond.