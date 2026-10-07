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Strolling through palaces in hanbok

The Fall K-Royal Culture Festival lets visitors rent hanbok (traditional Korean attire), enjoy hairstyling and explore Changgyeong and Changdeok palaces through Oct. 11.

Opinion Desk
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Visitors wear hanbok (traditional Korean attire) before touring the royal palaces during “You in Hanbok, Walking Through a Painting” at Gyeongchunjeon Hall in Changgyeong Palace, central Seoul, on Oct. 7.

Visitors wear hanbok (traditional Korean attire) before touring the royal palaces during “You in Hanbok, Walking Through a Painting” at Gyeongchunjeon Hall in Changgyeong Palace, central Seoul, on Oct. 7. Part of the 2026 Fall K-Royal Culture Festival, the program runs through Oct. 11 and offers hanbok and hairstyling services, along with opportunities to explore Changgyeong and Changdeok palaces. Participants can also enjoy traditional royal refreshments and a couples’ caricature experience.

one cut k-royal culture festival hanbok changgyeong palace changdeok palace photo seoul opinion

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