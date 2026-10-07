Visitors wear hanbok (traditional Korean attire) before touring the royal palaces during “You in Hanbok, Walking Through a Painting” at Gyeongchunjeon Hall in Changgyeong Palace, central Seoul, on Oct. 7. YONHAP

Visitors wear hanbok (traditional Korean attire) before touring the royal palaces during “You in Hanbok, Walking Through a Painting” at Gyeongchunjeon Hall in Changgyeong Palace, central Seoul, on Oct. 7. Part of the 2026 Fall K-Royal Culture Festival, the program runs through Oct. 11 and offers hanbok and hairstyling services, along with opportunities to explore Changgyeong and Changdeok palaces. Participants can also enjoy traditional royal refreshments and a couples’ caricature experience.