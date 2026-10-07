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Reading is fundamental
Sales of books with the keyword uri mal (Korean language) rose 11.2 percent from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30 compared with the same period last year, online bookstore Yes24 said on Oct. 7.
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Seoul mayor says capital ideal for 2036 Olympics, open to co-hosting
Oh Se-hoon said Seoul’s existing Olympic infrastructure and planned Jamsil complex strengthen its bid, while North Jeolla must provide a concrete co-hosting plan.
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Not just a landmark: DDP emerges as global hub for art, fashion
As Design Miami, Seoul Fashion Week and Frieze converge at its iconic location, Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) may finally fulfill its 20-year ambition of becoming a true worldwide nexus for art, fashion, design and commerce.
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Seoul’s transit future hits the streets and waterways
Ferries, autonomous buses and driverless taxis are expanding under Seoul’s plan to build a safer, smarter public transportation network by 2030.