Justice Minister nominee Lee Yong-cheol answers reporters' questions as he arrives for work at the Defense Acquisition Program Administration in the Government Complex Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, on the morning of Nov. 9. NEWS1

Lee Hyun-sang

The author is a columnist at the JoongAng Ilbo.









“All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”

George Orwell’s “Animal Farm” (1945) satirized the contradiction of rulers who preached equality while becoming a privileged class. Adapted to Korea today, the line might read: “The Republic of Korea is just, but more just for certain citizens.”

The ruling party says its special counsel law targeting allegedly fabricated indictments will uncover evidence manipulation and unjustified prosecutions under the former Yoon Suk Yeol administration. Investigative abuses, if any, deserve scrutiny. Yet six of the law’s 12 investigative categories concern President Lee Jae Myung. Up to 309 personnel, including 20 dispatched prosecutors, could work for 200 days. The National Assembly Budget Office estimated costs exceeding 38 billion won ($26 million) for the original proposal involving 357 personnel. The president stands to benefit most from this expensive pursuit of justice.

The ruling party argues that removing an explicit provision on withdrawing indictments proves this is not an effort to rescue the president. But special counsels exercise prosecutorial powers under the Criminal Procedure Act, potentially including the authority to withdraw charges before a trial. Although similar provisions appear in other special counsel laws, lawmakers could have expressly excluded that possibility. A legislative committee adviser recommended doing so.

Admittedly, removing provisions allowing existing cases to be transferred leaves it disputed whether the special counsel could actually withdraw those indictments. But leaving such ambiguity is troubling.

Lee Yong-cheol, the newly nominated justice minister associated with the president’s “Seongnam network” from his time as the city's mayor, has emphasized establishing the facts without categorically ruling out withdrawal. Some speculate that, once appointed, he could use the special counsel’s findings to direct the head of the Prosecution Service. Even without withdrawn charges, the president’s lawyers could cite those findings in future trials. State investigative authority could thus strengthen his personal defense. Is that public justice or private benefit?

Another contradiction is striking. Having abolished prosecutors’ direct supplementary investigative powers in the name of separating investigation from indictment, lawmakers restored investigative and supervisory powers under the former Criminal Procedure Act to prosecutors dispatched to this special counsel.

Ordinary citizens must shoulder the risks of inadequate investigations, buried cases and delayed remedies under prosecutorial reform. The ruling party brushed aside those concerns while restructuring the system. Yet for cases involving the president, prosecutors regain investigative authority. Citizens must accept the inconvenience while the president receives an exception.

The issue is not whether a president should be protected from prosecutorial misconduct. He should have the same protections as any defendant. The question is why an extraordinary investigative apparatus should devote half its categories to cases touching the president while defendants navigate a weakened system of prosecutorial review. Equal treatment cannot mean designing one set of procedures for the public and another for those who control the legislature. The appearance of preferential treatment can damage confidence even before investigators reach their findings.

If restoring justice is truly the objective, there is a straightforward solution: Exclude the president’s cases from the special counsel’s mandate. President Lee could also pledge to stand trial after leaving office and let the courts determine whether the indictments were fabricated.

Without such a decision, even a completed investigation may fail to achieve its intended purpose. The inquiry is already embroiled in political confrontation, making further disputes likely regardless of its conclusions. A special counsel intended to ease the president’s legal troubles could instead expose the administration’s vulnerabilities.

Law rests on more than statutory language. If those with legislative power enact every law that favors themselves, the tacit consensus sustaining society collapses. Common sense requires leaders to step back when their interests are involved. This law tests that principle.

What happens after power changes hands? If a future administration investigates how this special counsel was established and what it concluded, on what grounds could its defenders object? That would create a cycle of special counsels investigating special counsels. Legal precedents designed for one administration survive its departure. What will those confidently invoking the law today say then?

President Lee once championed the principle of restraining the powerful and helping the weak. Yet a government professing that ideal now seeks exceptional justice for itself. Can anyone confidently say this does not resemble Orwell’s satirical novel?

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



