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Lions catch their prey
Samsung Lions players celebrate after clinching their first Korean Series title in 12 years, defeating the KT Wiz in Game 5 at Samsung Lions Park in Daegu on Nov. 8.
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Seoul sees season’s first ice as temperatures plunge below freezing across much of Korea
Korea's capital city recorded its first ice of the fall season as temperatures dropped below freezing across Korea, with Mount Seorak falling to minus 9 degrees Celsius.
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Rubbish return
Some 346 street stalls now accept visitors’ empty cups and food packaging under the "Clean Myeongdong Campaign."
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Opposition opprobrium
People Power Party lawmakers rally at the National Assembly against a Democratic Party push to fast-track a special counsel bill over alleged fabricated indictments.