Tourists walk along a snow-covered trail near the summit of Mount Balwang, 1,459 meters (4,787 feet) above sea level, in Pyeongchang, Gangwon, on the afternoon of Nov. 8. YONHAP





Tourists walk along a snow-covered trail near the summit of Mount Balwang, 1,459 meters (4,787 feet) above sea level, in Pyeongchang, Gangwon, on the afternoon of Nov. 8. Heavy snow accumulated across parts of the mountainous province, while snow flurries were also seen in Seoul. The early November snowfall transformed the mountain landscape into a winter scene. Mount Balwang is a popular destination for visitors seeking panoramic views of the surrounding highlands.