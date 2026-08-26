A visitor looks at traditional clothing from participating countries during “Silk Road, Encounter” (translated) at Cheonggye Plaza in central Seoul on Aug. 26. The event marks the first Korea-Central Asia Summit, scheduled for Sept. 16-17 in Korea with the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The summit is expected to discuss economic, diplomatic and trade cooperation and deepen Korea’s partnership with the five Central Asian nations.