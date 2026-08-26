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Portal of providence
A media gate marking the Unesco Commemorative Year for the 150th anniversary of the birth of Kim Gu, a revered Korean independence activist, is installed at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on Aug. 26.
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Cargo copter
World Copter Korea showcased its cargo-only robotic helicopter at EV Trend Korea in southern Seoul on Aug. 26.
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Not cuckoo for cocoa prices
Cocoa futures have nearly doubled since March, raising fresh concerns over chocolate prices in Korea.
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Baby boom
Korea recorded 23,111 births in June, while births in the first half climbed 15.4 percent from a year earlier.