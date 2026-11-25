Students wait for the start of the College Scholastic Ability Test for the 2027 academic year at Yeongdeungpo High School in Dongjak District, Seoul, on Nov. 19. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Stronger monitoring may curb cheating, but schools must also shift toward assessments that measure reasoning, not just correct answers.





Lim Yeong-hwan

The author is the dean of Hongik University's Graduate School of Architecture and Urban Design and a professor of architecture.





The 18th-century British philosopher Jeremy Bentham proposed a distinctive architectural design for surveillance. Known as the panopticon, it consisted of a circular building with a central observation tower surrounded by cells. Guards could see inmates, but inmates could not tell whether they were being watched because the tower was dark and the cells brightly lit. Even without actual surveillance, the possibility of being watched encouraged individuals to regulate their own behavior. Bentham believed this principle could be applied not only to prisons but also to schools and hospitals.

Cheating on examinations using artificial intelligence has recently become a subject of public controversy. Methods have emerged involving miniature cameras that capture exam questions and transmit them outside, allowing test takers to receive answers generated by AI. Ahead of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), the government strengthened supervision to prevent cheating involving smart glasses and other new electronic devices. More than 100 violations involving electronic devices were detected on the exam day alone.

But can tighter surveillance alone solve the problem? As surveillance becomes more sophisticated, so does the technology designed to evade it. Does the principle Bentham proposed more than 230 years ago still offer an effective solution?

Thirty years ago, a recurring segment on an MBC entertainment program attracted considerable attention. Comedian Lee Kyung-kyu's “Conscience Refrigerator” episodes used hidden cameras to reward drivers who stopped behind the line at pedestrian crossings with a new refrigerator. Most vehicles crossed the line. When a driver finally stopped behind it, viewers applauded his conscientiousness.

Architect Lim Woo-jin offered a different perspective in his book “The Invisible City” (2022). In France, traffic lights are installed close to the stop line, making them difficult to see once drivers cross it. Drivers need not be particularly conscientious: They must stop behind the line to see the signal. Whereas the panopticon controls behavior through anxiety about possible surveillance, the French traffic light makes compliance the natural choice.

What about our examination rooms? Classrooms serve as spaces for both instruction and examinations. A teacher or proctor watches from the front while students sit in rows facing the same direction. There is no observation tower, but the arrangement recalls the panopticon.

Critics have long argued that uniform classroom layouts restrict students' thinking and behavior. Yet what produced such classrooms? Just as space influences education, educational institutions have shaped space. Even when desks are rearranged for innovative teaching methods, students must sit apart again during examinations and answer identical questions. Perhaps what we have failed to change is not the classroom itself but the educational system that demands such a classroom.

In an age when AI quickly finds correct answers, assessing students by how many questions they answer correctly within a prescribed time is revealing its limitations. This does not mean written examinations have become meaningless. Foundational knowledge and independent problem-solving skills remain important. Large-scale selection examinations like the CSAT also require standardized assessments and strict supervision to ensure fairness and efficiency.

But students' learning and development need not be assessed exclusively through such methods. Evaluating what students understand and how they arrive at answers is equally important. Oral examinations admittedly present challenges in ensuring consistent grading, while assessing reasoning requires more time and personnel. Nevertheless, evaluating students' ability to think independently and explain their reasoning is a challenge we must address. We should reduce examinations that require surveillance to ensure fairness and expand assessments that remain fair without it.

While traveling in Venice, I encountered an unfamiliar scene on a university campus. Several students were sitting on the grass, while a professor and student sat across a desk. It turned out to be a structural engineering examination. The professor asked questions, the student worked through problems and their answers prompted further discussion. There were no proctors, partitions or rows of desks. A single desk on the lawn constituted the examination room.

The scene resembled the critique in architectural design education, where students explain their proposals and discuss them with professors. Such assessments examine not only the finished product but also the reasoning behind it. In an era when AI generates answers and drawings almost instantly, this approach takes on renewed significance. Although unsuitable for every examination, it reminds us that familiar testing methods are not our only options.

As assessment shifts from correct answers toward reasoning, examination spaces must also evolve. Recent school redesign initiatives have focused primarily on learning environments. Examinations still temporarily borrow ordinary classrooms. Some require spaces for individual concentration, while others need settings for face-to-face discussion. Just as traffic light placement changes behavior, examination room layouts can create conditions for new assessment methods.

Increasing the number of proctors and introducing new safeguards against cheating are immediately necessary. But these measures amount to raising the panopticon's observation tower. The question AI poses extends beyond detecting cheating in examination rooms. What should we teach and what abilities should we assess? Only when our answers change will our classrooms truly change.