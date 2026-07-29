People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok holds a press conference at the National Assembly on July 28, criticizing National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik's remarks suggesting that the issue of allowing a sitting president to seek re-election through a constitutional amendment should be left to public opinion and voters' choice. YONHAP





National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik has sparked a political backlash by suggesting that allowing a sitting president to seek re-election through a constitutional amendment would ultimately be "a matter of public opinion and voters' choice." The remark has drawn criticism not only from the opposition People Power Party but also from members of the ruling Democratic Party, who warned that it was inappropriate and risked fueling unnecessary controversy.

Speaker Cho later expressed regret, saying his remarks had "caused misunderstanding and controversy contrary to my intention." He explained that constitutional revision, including changes to the structure of government, would require agreement among political actors and public approval. The explanation is neither convincing nor candid. His original remarks were not about constitutional reform in general but specifically about whether a constitutional amendment should allow a sitting president to seek another term. Rather than attempting to reinterpret his comments, he should simply acknowledge his mistake and apologize.

The controversy extends beyond the issue of presidential re-election. During the same news conference, Cho declared that with the National Assembly's committee structure now in place, "it is time to move quickly" on legislation. The National Assembly Act requires the speaker to relinquish party membership so the office can mediate between the ruling and opposition parties, prevent domination by the majority and encourage compromise. The purpose is not to maximize legislative speed but to build consensus, even if that requires more time. Promising a legislative sprint may be appropriate for the leader of the ruling party, but it is not an appropriate role for the speaker.

The Democratic Party has already advanced a bill through a National Assembly committee that would shorten the fast track review period for designated legislation from 330 days to 90 days. The fast track system was designed to ensure adequate deliberation on contentious bills, preventing both majority overreach and obstruction by the minority. Reducing the review period so dramatically amounts to declaring that legislation favored by the governing party will be pushed through with minimal delay. Yet Cho openly echoed that position, arguing that nearly a year for review was excessively long.

The speaker of the National Assembly has traditionally been regarded as the institution's sole brake when partisan confrontation threatens to spiral out of control and as the only figure capable of creating space for dialogue, compromise and negotiated solutions. If the speaker instead presses the accelerator and appears to side consistently with the ruling party, public confidence in the National Assembly will inevitably suffer.

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



