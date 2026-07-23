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Delivery service VR safety drills
At Baemin Rider School in Hanam, staff use virtual reality to train delivery riders for road hazards including slippery surfaces, speed bumps and uneven streets.
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Making makeup locally
Visitors look at cosmetics made with locally sourced ingredients at the 2026 Beauty & Healthcare Show at Songdo Convensia in Yeonsu District, Incheon, on July 23.
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Summer celebrations
Second-graders in northern Seoul head home cheering as schools across the city begin their summer vacation.
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All the right moves
Students from 19 universities in nine countries are taking part in Pukyong National University’s 2026 summer session, which includes K-pop dance and other Korean cultural programs.