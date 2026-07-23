One Cut from YONHAP

Shore to be full of visitors

As monsoons are expected to end early next week, workers are preparing Gyeongpo Beach and other shorelines for a surge of summer visitors amid highs nearing 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Opinion Desk
Published
A bulldozer levels the sand at Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung, Gangwon, early on July 23 as workers prepare the shoreline for the peak summer vacation season.

A bulldozer levels the sand at Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung, Gangwon, early on July 23 as workers prepare the shoreline for the peak summer vacation season. The Korea Meteorological Administration expects this year's monsoons to end early next week, followed by widespread heat waves with daytime highs reaching up to 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 degrees Fahrenheit), conditions likely to draw large crowds to beaches nationwide. [YONHAP]

one cut korea meteorological administration heat waves gyeongpo beach gangneung photo opinion summer vacation season

Read more

See more articles