The government has decided to withdraw nearly half the staff at South Korea’s embassy in Ukraine, following its recall of Ambassador Park Ki-chang. The move reflects Seoul’s judgment that Ukraine has failed to take constructive steps, including an apology, after South Korea protested Kyiv’s disclosure of information about the repatriation of North Korean prisoners of war. The Foreign Ministry also cited security concerns stemming from the threat of Russian airstrikes. Still, it is difficult not to question whether the disclosure warrants not only recalling the ambassador but also withdrawing embassy personnel.

If Ukraine violated a confidential understanding concerning the sensitive national security issue of repatriating North Korean prisoners of war, Seoul is fully entitled to lodge a protest and demand measures to prevent a recurrence. That, however, does not automatically justify the severity of its response. It remains unclear what Seoul hopes to achieve by escalating pressure from recalling the ambassador to withdrawing embassy staff. If Ukraine ultimately refuses to meet its demands, what will the government do next? South Korea’s conspicuous move also risks drawing unfavorable attention within the Western liberal camp.

More troubling is the lack of clarity over how this response fits into the broader direction of South Korean diplomacy. On Oct. 13, President Lee Jae Myung stressed the importance of “managing relations with Russia” in connection with efforts to develop Arctic shipping routes. Maintaining ties with Moscow may be necessary to protect the national interest. But if Seoul is willing to risk worsening relations with Ukraine, it must explain what interests it hopes to safeguard — and consider whether its approach might instead undermine them.

Deteriorating ties with Ukraine could complicate not only the possible repatriation of additional North Korean prisoners of war but also cooperation on postwar reconstruction and the defense industry. The Foreign Ministry cited the threat of airstrikes as one reason for the withdrawal, but that explanation is difficult to reconcile with the decision itself. The worse the fighting becomes, the greater the need for embassy personnel to help protect South Korean nationals. Yet the government plans to leave behind only the chargé d’affaires and essential consular staff. That is hardly reassuring.

South Korean residents in Ukraine are already confused by the lack of sufficiently detailed follow-up plans, even as they are advised to evacuate to Poland. Should diplomats be leaving first while their compatriots remain uncertain about what to do next?

Diplomacy is not a means of expressing displeasure at another country’s conduct. Recalling an ambassador and withdrawing embassy personnel are among the strongest diplomatic measures available short of severing diplomatic relations. Many South Koreans cannot help questioning whether the dispute with the Ukrainian government truly warrants such an exceptionally hard-line response.