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Sea fog blankets Busan

Satellite analysis shows Busan’s dramatic summer sea fog forms when cold coastal waters meet warm, humid air.

Opinion Desk
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Dense sea fog creates a striking scene around Gwangan Bridge and Haeundae Beach in Busan on July 20.

Dense sea fog creates a striking scene around Gwangan Bridge and Haeundae Beach in Busan on July 20. According to the Korea Institute of Ocean Science and Technology, an analysis of data from the Chollian-2B ocean satellite found that the summer sea fog in the Busan area is a marine weather phenomenon caused by the meeting of cold coastal waters and warm, humid air. [YONHAP]

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