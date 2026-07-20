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Foreign tourism surge boosts Busan businesses as city targets 5 million visitors this year
A 40 percent jump in overseas visitors and a 56 percent rise in spending are lifting Busan retail sales and cutting commercial vacancies in parts of the city.
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Stop and shop
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Police arrest 20 in fake Naver review racket
Busan police say agencies, reviewers and a software developer used stolen accounts and IP-masking tools to post nearly 29,000 fake reviews for about 700 businesses.
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BTS lights up the World Cup final — in pictures
The K-pop megaband delivered “Dynamite” in the World Cup’s first halftime show as Spain beat Argentina in extra time.