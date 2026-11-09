Visitors explore an exhibition on AI in the classroom at the 23rd Korea Educational Technology and Content Fair at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Jan. 21. YONHAP

Korea should limit AI in elementary schools, supervise it in middle schools and teach critical use in high schools.

Kim Hyun-cheol

The author is a professor at Yonsei University College of Medicine and director of the Institute for Population and Talent.





How much generative AI should we allow our children to use? Parents everywhere face this question. In Korea, 68 percent of students from fourth grade through high school reported using generative AI during the previous week, including 82 percent of high school students. The concern is how they use it. Among American teenagers using AI for schoolwork, 63 percent have obtained answers from it, 25 percent have copied them directly and 39 percent believe they are missing opportunities to learn.

Research suggests that completing assignments and learning are different things. In Turkey, researchers randomly assigned nearly 1,000 high school students by classroom to three groups: textbooks only, an ordinary AI chatbot or an educational chatbot offering hints rather than answers. During practice, scores were 48 percent higher with the ordinary chatbot and 127 percent higher with the tutoring version. But on subsequent tests without AI, the ordinary chatbot group scored 17 percent lower than the textbook group. The tutoring group showed no significant difference.

A 30-month study of 26,811 Chinese secondary students similarly found that homework scores rose after AI adoption while unaided examination scores declined. Its quasi-experimental design, however, limits how broadly the findings can be applied.

Could educational AI provide an answer? A two-year trial of Khan Academy's Khanmigo tutor at 18 Tennessee middle schools found modest improvements in mathematics achievement, equivalent to 0.06 to 0.08 standard deviations per academic year. Results resembled those from using Khan Academy without AI, and students rarely asked the tutor questions. Simply providing technology does not guarantee learning. What matters is whether students are encouraged to struggle with problems, seek guidance and reach answers independently.

AI can nevertheless help teachers. In a randomized study involving 464 teachers at 108 English primary schools, an AI lesson-planning assistant saved an average of 49 minutes of preparation weekly without reducing material quality. Administrative applications could likewise free teachers to spend more time with students. This may be a more dependable benefit than expecting conversational software to transform classroom achievement.

Countries are adopting age-sensitive approaches. New York deferred direct classroom use of generative AI for elementary and middle school students for one academic year beginning in September, with exceptions for assistive technology. High schools offer AI literacy instruction and supervised pilots. Norway advises avoiding direct use in grades one through seven where possible, then introducing it gradually according to educational needs and teacher readiness.

Yet blanket bans risk confusing different technologies. General-purpose generative AI can answer almost anything and complete assignments, inviting dependence. Educational tools, including hint-based tutors, pronunciation feedback and error-diagnosis programs, can respond to students' own efforts. Research has found benefits from automated pronunciation feedback, although an educational label alone guarantees neither effectiveness nor safety.

Creative AI deserves separate treatment. Submitting generated artwork defeats an assignment intended to teach drawing, but comparing or critiquing AI-generated images may support learning. Schools need not police images children create at home. The purpose of an activity should determine the appropriate restrictions.

China restricts elementary pupils' independent use of open-ended content generation. Singapore emphasizes age-appropriate tools under teacher guidance. British school safety standards recommend offering hints and incremental assistance before complete solutions, preferably after students attempt problems themselves.

Korea should adopt three principles. Elementary pupils should not independently use general-purpose AI to complete assignments. Reading, writing, arithmetic and basic reasoning must come first, although validated educational tools may be used under supervision. Middle school students should use AI designed to encourage independent thinking, guided by teachers. Authorities must establish standards for age suitability, safety, privacy and learning outcomes. High schools should teach critical use of general-purpose AI, including the disclosure of sources and how the technology was used.

Enforcement alone will fail. In a survey done in the United States, 44 percent of teenagers using AI for schoolwork encountered blocks on school devices or networks. Of those, 59 percent switched to personal devices.

Assessment must therefore change. Assignments that AI can complete should require students to demonstrate their reasoning. They might solve problems in class, explain answers orally and show the evidence behind conclusions. Rather than merely detecting AI use, teachers should assess whether students can explain their work and disclose where AI helped.

No definitive formula exists. New York's pause and Norway's guidance should be evaluated. Korea should compare pilot schools with control schools, measuring achievement, reasoning, teacher workload and inequalities between students, including differences in access at home. Education authorities must publish results and adjust policy accordingly. They should also examine whether unequal digital environments at home widen educational gaps.

Children need AI that helps them think, not AI that thinks in their place. The goal is not to reject technology but to prevent it from replacing children's intellectual effort.