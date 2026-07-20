Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun of the opposition People Power Party begins a filibuster against revisions to the special counsel law introduced by the ruling Democratic Party during the first plenary session of the extraordinary July National Assembly at the National Assembly in Seoul on July 20. YONHAP

The Democratic Party’s push to extend a special counsel probe before Assembly committees are finalized is intensifying partisan confrontation and raising concerns over unilateral lawmaking.

As soon as the second half of the National Assembly opened, the value of bipartisan cooperation was once again cast aside. On Monday, the Democratic Party (DP) unilaterally introduced and pushed through revisions to the special counsel law that would extend the mandate of the second comprehensive special counsel investigation.

The People Power Party responded by launching a filibuster. Yet under parliamentary rules, the ruling party can end the unlimited debate and pass the bill after 24 hours because it holds a commanding majority. Korea has thus returned to the abnormal political cycle in which the governing party forces through controversial legislation while the opposition resorts to procedural resistance.

The dispute comes even though negotiations over the composition of Assembly committees have yet to be concluded. Reaching agreement on committee assignments is the minimum prerequisite for the legislature to function normally. The process of dividing committee chairmanships and setting the legislative agenda symbolizes the dialogue and compromise at the heart of parliamentary democracy.

Despite this, the DP has convened the Assembly on its own and is now pressing ahead with the extension bill. It will be difficult for the party to avoid criticism that it has reduced parliament to a vehicle for unilateral decision-making by the majority.

The bill itself is equally hard to justify. The special counsel team has already received two extensions, yet after months of investigations involving large numbers of personnel and substantial public funds, it has produced few tangible results. Questions have also been raised about the quality of the investigation. More than 60 percent of warrant requests, including those involving former Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung, have reportedly been rejected, fueling accusations that prosecutors pursued overly aggressive charges.

Even so, the ruling party seeks to extend the investigation through the end of August and dispatch additional civil servants. Opposition lawmakers argue that the move amounts to an attempt to prolong a politically charged crackdown on the opposition using the special counsel’s authority. As concerns grow that the DP intends to institutionalize the special counsel system, some academics have warned that it risks becoming an investigative body serving those currently in power.

The DP's legislative drive is certain to push the Assembly toward even greater confrontation. Similar precedents existed when conservative parties held parliamentary majorities, but those examples do not excuse the conduct of the current governing bloc.

National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik and the ruling party should halt this legislative sprint and devote greater effort to negotiations with the opposition so that parliament can return to normal operations.