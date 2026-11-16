Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, left, shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a bilateral meeting at the State Department in Washington on Sept. 18. MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Nov. 13 that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was primarily concerned with preserving his regime and surviving. He added that Kim had no intention of invading Japan or China and was not an expansionist, unlike Iran.

Rubio's assessment broadly echoes President Lee Jae Myung's controversial recent assertion that North Korea's nuclear weapons are its ultimate defensive weapons.

Such complacent assessments by Seoul and Washington are troubling when North Korea's nuclear and missile threats against South Korea, the United States and Japan have become routine. While South Koreans recognize these threats as genuine security risks, both governments appear increasingly inclined to underestimate them and sideline denuclearization in pursuit of political objectives, including U.S.-North Korea talks and improved inter-Korean relations.

Particularly concerning is the possibility that the United States, China and Russia could discuss North Korea's nuclear program in ways contrary to Seoul's national interests at their summit scheduled for Thursday in Beijing. Given Rubio's position as Washington's top diplomat, Seoul must carefully examine the circumstances and implications of his remarks.

The government's diplomatic response has been disappointing. A meeting between Lee and U.S. President Donald Trump appears unlikely during the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit or the preceding Asean summit.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun reportedly met his U.S. and Chinese counterparts separately before the gatherings to convey Seoul's position on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula. Yet ministerial consultations cannot substitute for direct communication between national leaders, particularly when fundamental security interests are at stake.

Japan offers a striking contrast. Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae is scheduled to meet Trump at the Quad summit on Tuesday, just two days before the U.S.-China-Russia summit. Tokyo is also seeking a separate bilateral meeting with Washington.

Meanwhile, an unexpected encounter between Trump and Kim Jong-un during the U.S. president's visit to Asia cannot be ruled out. This possibility makes a Lee-Trump summit all the more necessary to reaffirm the principle of North Korean denuclearization and ensure that Seoul's security concerns are properly represented.

The danger is not merely that Seoul could be excluded from important discussions. Decisions concerning Pyongyang's nuclear weapons and the future security architecture of Northeast Asia could have lasting consequences for the South without its direct participation.

The government must therefore mobilize every available diplomatic channel, including efforts to arrange a summit between Lee and Trump, to prevent decisions undermining Seoul's security interests at the upcoming trilateral summit or any possible meeting between Washington and Pyongyang.