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Rubbish return

Some 346 street stalls now accept visitors’ empty cups and food packaging under the "Clean Myeongdong Campaign."

Opinion Desk
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A street vendor in the Myeongdong area of central Seoul, displays a sign for the "Clean Myeongdong Campaign" on Nov. 5.

A street vendor in the Myeongdong area of central Seoul displays a sign for the "Clean Myeongdong Campaign" on Nov. 5. The initiative allows tourists to hand over empty disposable dishes to participating vendors to discard, addressing the shortage of convenient trash collection points in the popular shopping district. Visitors can use any of the 346 street stalls displaying "We'll Take Your Trash" signs in English, Japanese and Chinese, making waste disposal easier for international tourists.

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