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Opposition opprobrium
People Power Party lawmakers rally at the National Assembly against a Democratic Party push to fast-track a special counsel bill over alleged fabricated indictments.
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An autumnal stream of colors
Brilliant fall foliage surrounds Gwanbangjerim Forest in Damyang County on Nov. 5.
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Pushing back the Crypto tax
Korea’s government will work with the National Assembly to delay the planned cryptocurrency income tax by two years, pushing back its scheduled 2027 start.
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Adios, 'Asiana'
Asiana Airlines planes sit on the apron at Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport on Nov. 5.