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Nothing fishy about safety
Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Hwang Jong-woo and other guests examine a fish-detecting drone during a naming and departure ceremony in Busan.
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Seoul proposes record 55.74 trillion won budget to expand youth AI access, rental housing citywide
Mayor Oh Se-hoon's budget proposal prioritizes generative AI subscriptions for young people, public housing and welfare while holding projected debt steady.
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'Avengers: Doomsday' celebrations bring Marvel Run and drone show to Korea
Marvel fans can join themed races in Gangwon and watch 2,000 drones light up Seoul on Saturday ahead of “Avengers: Doomsday.”
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Autumn chill sweeps Korea
An abrupt autumn chill is expected to linger through Oct. 29, with rain forecast across much of the country into the morning of Oct. 30.