ONE CUT from JoongAng Ilbo

Royal military inspection

A re-enactment of the Cheopjong military inspection will be held twice daily at Gyeongbok Palace from Oct. 30 through Nov. 1.

Opinion Desk
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Performers rehearse Cheopjong, a Joseon Dynasty (1392–1910) military ceremony in which the king inspected his royal guards in preparation for emergencies, at Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul on Oct. 29.

Performers rehearse Cheopjong, a Joseon Dynasty (1392–1910) military ceremony in which the king inspected his royal guards in preparation for emergencies, at Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul on Oct. 29. Organized by the Korea Heritage Service, the re-enactment features traditional military formations, martial arts demonstrations and historical costumes. The 45-minute performances will take place at Heungnyemun Square twice daily, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., from Oct. 30 through Nov. 1.

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