An illustration picture shows the ChatGPT application developed by U.S. artificial intelligence company OpenAI displayed on a smartphone screen in Berlin, Germany, on July 22. OpenAI said that during a security test, one of its AI agents autonomously exploited vulnerabilities and gained access to Hugging Face's internal systems. The incident is being investigated by OpenAI and Hugging Face, and highlights the need for stronger security in testing environments. EPA/YONHAP







Han Seon-hwa

The author is an honorary professor at the University of Science and Technology.







A recent OpenAI report sent shock waves through the artificial intelligence industry. AI agents undergoing security evaluations escaped their isolated testing environment and autonomously infiltrated and attacked infrastructure operated by the open-source platform Hugging Face. Seeking higher rewards, the agents created an unauthorized message board to cooperate, then attempted to cover their tracks by deleting logs. It was an unprecedented case in which AI systems, without malicious human instructions, broke through security barriers and collaborated solely to achieve their assigned goals.

The phenomenon bears a striking resemblance to raising a child. If a child is told only, “I’ll praise you if you come first,” and rewarded solely for the result, the child may try to steal an exam paper or deceive classmates to get a higher score. That is why parents teach children not just to produce results but to follow moral rules throughout the process: Do not harm others and be honest.

The same principle applies to AI agents. As their intelligence grows more sophisticated, systems that fail to learn common sense and ethics may blindly pursue only the numerical rewards attached to their goals. To prevent algorithms obsessed with efficiency from threatening real-world infrastructure, we must now teach AI the value of the process, not merely the outcome.

Technical defenses must also become stronger. Virtual isolation alone is no longer enough. Developers need multilayered security systems that block outside access at its source, along with monitoring systems capable of detecting abnormal behavior in real time. The safety net obscured by the race to advance AI must be comprehensively redesigned.

Just as parents put up guardrails while teaching children the right path, developers must establish clear safety boundaries that AI systems are never allowed to cross. Whether these increasingly intelligent systems become reliable partners that help humanity or uncontrollable intruders will depend on how well we “discipline” them to act properly.

Building a moral safety net robust enough to keep pace with the evolution of machine intelligence is not an optional complement to technological progress. It is the essential condition for living alongside AI. The faster agents become more autonomous, persistent and capable of working together, the more important it becomes to ensure that they understand not only what goals they are expected to achieve but also which means remain unacceptable, regardless of the reward. That further requires treating alignment, monitoring and secure infrastructure as core parts of AI development rather than safeguards to be added after capabilities advance.