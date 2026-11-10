President Lee Jae Myung delivers a speech on the government's 2027 budget proposal at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, on Nov. 2. JOINT PRESS CORPS







Chung Un-chan

The author, a former president of Seoul National University and former prime minister, is the chairman of the Korea Institute for Shared Growth.





The government's proposed 2027 budget, submitted to the National Assembly, totals a record 820.9 trillion won ($613.8 billion), up 12.8 percent from the previous year. Optimistic projections of an additional 194 trillion won ($144.3 billion) in tax revenue, driven by a semiconductor boom, underpin this unprecedented spending expansion. The government aims to reduce the managed fiscal deficit from 3.9 percent to 0.1 percent of GDP while lowering the national debt ratio from 51.6 percent to 48.3 percent.

But achieving both economic stimulus and fiscal soundness requires revisiting two fundamental economic lessons.

First, temporary tax windfalls during economic booms do not create permanent fiscal capacity. In "How to Avoid a Slump" (1937), published in The Times, John Maynard Keynes argued that fiscal austerity belongs in periods of prosperity, not recession. Governments should support struggling economies during downturns while conserving resources during booms to prepare for future crises. Turning temporary revenue gains into permanent spending commitments contradicts that principle.

Ireland offers a warning. During its property boom in the 2000s, surging tax receipts encouraged substantial increases in welfare and public spending. When the property bubble collapsed during the 2008 financial crisis, revenues plunged, ultimately forcing Ireland to seek international assistance.

Korea also suffered tax revenue shortfalls of 56 trillion won in 2023 and 31 trillion won in 2024 following inaccurate forecasts. The 2027 projections depend heavily on semiconductors, an industry exceptionally sensitive to global economic conditions and technological change. Despite apparent improvements in fiscal indicators, national debt will increase by more than 100 trillion won, while deficits are expected to widen again after 2028. Temporary improvements should not be mistaken for structural fiscal strength.

The second lesson is that government-directed industrial investment does not necessarily ensure efficient resource allocation. In "The Use of Knowledge in Society" (1945), Friedrich Hayek explained that economically relevant knowledge is dispersed throughout markets and cannot be fully collected by central authorities. Rapid technological change and uncertain future demand only intensify these informational limitations.

Korea's heavy and chemical industry drive in the 1970s modernized its industrial structure but also led to excessive investment in certain sectors. Government financing and incentives encouraged capacity expansion beyond actual market demand.

Today's massive public investments in artificial intelligence, semiconductors and data centers face similar risks. Government should concentrate on providing essential infrastructure, including data resources, computing capacity and electricity grids, while supporting research and development. Markets should determine which technologies and companies succeed through innovation and competition. Major projects should proceed in stages, with performance assessments allowing reductions or cancellation when necessary.

These two lessons converge in the proposed 162 trillion won ($120.5 billion) Future Response Fund. The government plans to allocate about 45 trillion won from additional tax revenue to youth assistance, future growth industries, regional development and workforce training, and use the remainder to strengthen fiscal stability, including by reducing bond issuance.

The objectives are reasonable, but success depends on transparent and rigorous management rather than the fund's size. Creating another financing mechanism must not become an excuse to bypass fiscal discipline.

Norway offers a useful model. Its Government Pension Fund Global accumulates petroleum revenues, finances public spending within the limits of expected long-term returns and preserves wealth for future generations. Korea should similarly establish statutory rules governing the accumulation and withdrawal of excess revenues while clearly separating fiscal stabilization from growth investment.

Above all, the fund must not become a vehicle for short-term projects designed to produce visible political achievements. Investments addressing low birthrates, population aging and regional decline, alongside efforts to develop human capital, require patience. Their benefits may take years to materialize, but they strengthen the foundations of long-term economic growth.

The central challenge is therefore institutional rather than financial. Policymakers must resist treating exceptional semiconductor revenues as a permanent source of spending and avoid assuming that government can identify tomorrow's winning industries more accurately than competitive markets.

Combining Keynes's emphasis on fiscal reserves during prosperous periods with Hayek's respect for decentralized market knowledge would offer a sounder foundation for policy. Only then can the 2027 super budget become more than an achievement claimed by the current administration. It could leave future governments and generations with greater fiscal flexibility, stronger growth potential and more choices.