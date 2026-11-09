



Colin Crooks

The author is the British ambassador to the Republic of Korea.

In November 2024, I stood at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Korea (UNMCK) in Busan before the headstones of four British servicemen who had finally regained their names after 73 years: William Adair, Mark Foster, Patrick Angier and Donald Northey. Watching their families look upon the names newly inscribed following years of painstaking research made me reflect again on what it truly means to remember.

Remembrance is not simply about looking back. It is about restoring the dignity of an individual and, however belatedly, bringing comfort to families who had not known where their loved ones lay. Adair and Foster were killed in January 1951 while covering the withdrawal of civilians from Seoul and United Nations forces. Angier and Northey lost their lives at the Battle of the Imjin River that April. Five unidentified servicemen still rest at UNMCK today.





It has been a particular honor to serve over the past year as Chair of the Commission for the UNMCK. Having visited regularly in my capacity as British Ambassador, I can think of no place that demonstrates more powerfully how deeply the Korea-Britain relationship is rooted in shared sacrifice. This unique cemetery, the only UN memorial cemetery in the world, is the final resting place of 2,339 people, including 892 British servicemen. They came from different countries but fought for one purpose: to defend the freedom of the Republic of Korea.

UNMCK is jointly administered by the Republic of Korea and the ten other countries whose fallen are buried there. Each year, around United Nations Day, their Ambassadors gather not merely to discuss the management of the cemetery. We come together to remember the values that young people from different nations defended side by side, and to reaffirm our shared responsibility to pass that memory to the next generation. My year as Chair has taught me that remembrance is not only about preserving the past. It also asks what responsibilities that sacrifice places upon us today.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the battles of the Imjin River, Gapyeong and Happy Valley. During the Korean War, Britain deployed 81,084 personnel, the second-largest contingent after the United States, and 1,177 lost their lives. At the Imjin River, British troops faced overwhelming numbers and helped delay the advance towards Seoul. They fought for a country most had never seen because they believed that freedom and sovereignty do not defend themselves against aggression, and that the security of one nation cannot be separated from the security of others.

In July, the Princess Royal visited UNMCK as part of the 75th anniversary commemorations. Her tribute to the fallen demonstrated that even after 75 years, neither our memory nor the friendship between our countries has faded.

The Republic of Korea that visitors see today is very different from the country that emerged from the devastation of war in 1953. Its transformation into one of the world's leading democracies and economies stands as a powerful testament to the resilience of its people and to the sacrifices made by those who defended its freedom. This remarkable journey gives even greater meaning to the duty of remembrance.

Today, the Korea-Britain relationship extends across culture, education, science and technology, trade and security. At its roots, however, remain the bloodshed for one another and a promise never to forget.

This history is neither a debt for Korea to repay nor an achievement for Britain to claim. It is a shared legacy, born from the judgement made in a moment of crisis that the freedom of one country could not be irrelevant to the other. It is also a legacy that both countries must continue to uphold.

Remembering those who sacrificed their lives demands more than ceremonies, anniversaries or words of gratitude. The freedoms they fought to protect can never be taken for granted. Remembrance therefore carries with it a responsibility: to uphold the principles for which they served and to ensure that future generations understand why those principles remain worth defending.

Britain’s term as Chair of the Commission concluded at the end of October. Our duty to remember, however, has no term limit. UNMCK does not ask us only to remember the past. It asks how we will defend today the principles for which those buried there gave their lives.

The lesson of the aggression 75 years ago is clear. Peace cannot be preserved simply by hoping that war will not come. It is preserved when like-minded nations stand together and make clear that aggression carries a cost. Around the world today, attempts continue to change borders and sovereignty through force. Authoritarian states are testing our unity and resolve. If we ignore history’s warning, remembrance becomes little more than ceremony.

This is why Britain continues to strengthen its defense and security cooperation with the Republic of Korea and to support the United Nations Command (UNC). The UNC is not merely a legacy of a past war. It is a present-day commitment that helps sustain peace and deter conflict on the Korean Peninsula. Britain will not step back from that commitment.

The fullest way to honour those who sacrificed their lives is to defend the principles for which they fought. Just as people from across the world stood together 75 years ago to protect the freedom of the Republic of Korea, Britain and Korea must stand together again for freedom and peace in an uncertain age.

Remembrance does not end with mourning. Remembrance demands action.