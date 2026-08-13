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Flag of freedom
Children wave the Taegeukgi, or the Korean national flag, on the Chonnam National University campus in Buk District, Gwangju, on the morning of Aug. 13.
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Cooling the rails
Automatic sprinklers cool tracks near Osong Station to prevent heat-related deformation amid southern Korea's prolonged heat wave and drought.
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Fire truck fleet mobilized
Fire engines nationwide were sent to South Gyeongsang to supply water amid a prolonged heat wave and worsening shortages.
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Curdling cream supply
A worker prepares cream-filled bread for sale at a supermarket in downtown Seoul on Aug. 12.