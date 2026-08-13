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Remembering the ‘comfort women’ victims

Memorials at the House of Sharing mark the eve of Korea’s national day honoring victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery.

Opinion Desk
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Busts of victims of Japan’s wartime military sexual slavery stand at the House of Sharing in Toechon-myeon, Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, on Aug. 13, a day before the Memorial Day for Japanese Military “Comfort Women” Victims.


Busts of victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery stand at the House of Sharing in Toechon-myeon, Gwangju, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 13, a day before the Memorial Day for Japanese Military “Comfort Women” Victims. Aug. 14 marks the day in 1991 when Kim Hak-sun became the first survivor to publicly testify about her ordeal. Korea designated the date a national memorial day in 2017, with official commemorations beginning in 2018.

kim hak-sun japanese military sexual slavery house of sharing comfort women memorial day for japanese military “comfort women” victims opinion photo

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