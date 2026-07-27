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Seoul jeonse prices top 700 million won
Apartment lump sum deposit prices in the city hit a record high as rental listings shrink and tax policies raise concerns over a worsening housing squeeze for tenants.
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Big step for K-science
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Over the counter, over the limit?
The government plans to expand over-the-counter emergency drugs sold at convenience stores from 11 items to as many as 20 by year’s end.
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On cease-fire anniversary, UNC commander calls armstice a 'framework' for peace
Marking the anniversary of the 1950-53 Korean War's cease-fire, Gen. Xavier Brunson cited the 1953 Armistice Agreement for preserving stability on the peninsula for 73 years.