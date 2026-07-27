One Cut from JoongAng Ilbo

Remembering the armistice

Visitors and memorial events across South Korea honored fallen service members on the anniversary of the 1953 armistice that left the peninsula technically still at war.

Opinion Desk
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A visitor touches the Wall of Remembrance honoring fallen service members at the War Memorial of Korea in Yongsan District, Seoul, on July 27, the 73rd anniversary of the signing of the 1950-53 Korean War Armistice Agreement.


A visitor touches the Wall of Remembrance honoring fallen service members at the War Memorial of Korea in Yongsan District, Seoul, on July 27, the 73rd anniversary of the signing of the 1950-53 Korean War Armistice Agreement. The 1953 armistice halted three years of fighting but was not a peace treaty, leaving the two Koreas technically still at war. Commemorative events were held across the country to honor veterans and those who lost their lives in the conflict.

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