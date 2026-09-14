



A red dragonfly perches on a reed at Yuldong Park in Bundang, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 14. The dragonfly, commonly seen from May through September, inhabits ponds, reservoirs and wetlands across Korea. Mature males turn bright red across much of their bodies. Early autumn weather is settling in, with daytime highs around 27 degrees Celsius (80.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and cooler mornings forecast for the Seoul metropolitan area this week.