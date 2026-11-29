Raising the retirement age must be paired with wage, job-design and hiring reforms to protect young people's entry into the labor market.

Kim Dug-ho

The author is a professor at Sungkyunkwan University, a former standing member of the Economic, Social and Labor Council and a member of the labor subcommittee of Reset Korea.







Two worlds coexist in Jean-François Millet's painting “The Gleaners” (1857). In the background, an abundant harvest is piled high. In the foreground, women bend over to gather the leftover stalks of grain. Korea's labor market today bears a striking resemblance to this scene. While regular employees at large corporations demand a greater share of corporate earnings through their labor unions, young people struggle to secure even an opportunity to join those companies.

According to the Economically Active Population Survey, 46 percent of wage earners aged 15 to 29 were nonregular workers in August. The youth employment rate stood at 42.9 percent in October, marking the 30th consecutive month of an on-year decline. An analysis of 132 major corporations by corporate research firm Leaders Index showed that the proportion of employees aged 30 or younger fell from 21.2 percent in 2023 to 18.3 percent in 2025, while that of employees aged 50 or older rose from 17.5 percent to 18.4 percent. Among the 113 companies that disclosed recruitment figures, new hiring fell by 15.3 percent over the same period.

These figures alone demonstrate that older workers have taken jobs away from younger people. What deserves serious attention, however, is that opportunities to enter the labor market are diminishing as corporate work forces age. Difficulties in youth employment cannot be attributed solely to sluggish economic growth and industrial changes. Structural problems stemming from the failure to reform wage systems, job assignments and work force management must also be addressed. Calls for labor reform are repeated, but decisions involving conflicting interests are postponed. Meanwhile, young people are simply told to prepare more thoroughly and wait longer.

The reasons reform is difficult are clear. The potential disadvantages that existing workers face when institutions change are immediately apparent. Revising wage structures may mean smaller pay increases for some employees, while adjusting job responsibilities requires changing familiar working practices. Organized workers can collectively defend their interests, but the future jobs that reform might create have no occupants yet. That is why young people's voices carry so little weight outside the negotiating room.

Employers and unions can postpone difficult compromises despite their opposing interests. By maintaining existing wages and employment while reducing recruitment, they can avoid immediate confrontation. When seniority-based pay drives up labor costs and companies cannot readily adjust job assignments or personnel deployment, employers have stronger incentives to recruit fewer workers.

AI could aggravate this problem. Companies may achieve immediate efficiency gains by automating tasks previously assigned to entry-level employees. But eliminating the process of hiring and training newcomers deprives young people of opportunities to develop professional skills. If every company seeks experienced workers, where are newcomers supposed to acquire that experience? Reduced recruitment today could translate into shortages of skilled workers tomorrow.

Extending the retirement age also requires careful policy design. Yet the Democratic Party's special committee on retirement age extension unveiled a proposal on Friday to raise the statutory retirement age from 60 to 65 without adequately addressing youth employment. Reducing the income gap older workers face between retirement and pension eligibility is necessary. But such a decision must incorporate adjustments to wages and job responsibilities alongside measures to promote youth recruitment. The government's responsibility does not end with securing an agreement between labor and management. It must also protect opportunities for young people who are absent from those negotiations.

Labor unions exist to protect their members' interests. But if they aspire to represent the work force as a whole, youth recruitment must become part of their bargaining agenda. Companies, likewise, must do more than blame labor market rigidity. They should devote resources freed up through reform to investment, recruitment and training new employees. Small and midsize enterprises must also improve working conditions and organizational cultures so that young employees are willing to stay.

Allocating public funds for employment assistance is different from creating conditions conducive to corporate hiring. Government programs cannot substitute for reconciling conflicting interests. If politicians postpone reform because its benefits may not become apparent during their terms in office, young people will bear the burden that political leaders have avoided.

Labor policy must be evaluated by both the jobs it protects and those it creates. Institutional changes must be assessed for their potential impact on youth recruitment and the divide between protected regular employees and less secure workers. Young people must no longer be treated merely as guests in social dialogue. They should participate as stakeholders with a meaningful role in setting agendas and examining policy alternatives.

Reform comes at a cost. But failing to reform carries costs as well. Those costs remain largely invisible because the people protected by existing arrangements are not those who pay the price of delayed reform. Even as labor, management and the government postpone difficult decisions, young people continue to lose valuable time. Taking responsibility for labor reform begins with recognizing that asking young people to wait should no longer be regarded as an inevitable sacrifice they must make for others.