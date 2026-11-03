A scene from "Revolutionary Dance" (1976), written by Michael Kirby and directed by Kim Woo-ok, currently being staged at Daehangno Theater Quad in Seoul. DAEHANGNO THEATER QUAD / LEE GANG-MUL









Kim Myung-hwa

The author is a playwright and director.







Small theater productions led by younger generations and large productions built around star performers have become increasingly common. Perhaps that explains why I sometimes miss theater with greater artistic weight. Seoul's Daehangno theater Quad has offered a timely response with “Questions of Theater: Evolving Texts,” a series presenting challenging works by seasoned directors and reconsidering where theater is headed. The program asks what theatrical texts can become through experiments in storytelling, performance and the relationship between stage and audience.

Following productions directed by Kim Ara and Kim Kwang-bo, the current offering comes from Kim Woo-ok, Korea's oldest active theater director and a lifelong advocate of experimental performance. His choice is Michael Kirby's structuralist work “Revolutionary Dance," through which he offers his answer to Quad's questions.

Kirby directed the premier in New York in 1976. The title evokes the revolutionary fervor surrounding the protests of 1968 and the Vietnam War, but this was a cool revolution, concerned less with political agitation than with the possibilities of theatrical form itself. Wary of theater becoming a platform for political sermons, Kirby instead emphasized the formal qualities unique to the stage.

He rejected even conventional theater's reliance on representing a written play. Searching theatrical history for the medium's essential identity, he developed structuralist theater unconstrained by a script's literary qualities. His productions dispense with defined characters and plots. Light and darkness, sound and silence, performers' presence and movement and fragments of dialogue recur in shifting patterns to create structure. “Revolutionary Dance” follows this approach. Think of Piet Mondrian's paintings, which use lines and colors rather than depicting recognizable people or landscapes.

Kim Woo-ok was studying experimental theater in the United States when the work premiered in New York, and he appeared in the original cast. After returning to Korea, he taught experimental theater and staged his own production of “Revolutionary Dance” in 1981. Although misunderstanding and indifference largely greeted his efforts, he continued directing structuralist works whenever possible, revisiting their forms and adapting elements to changing times. In this production, he has heightened the energy of the ensemble, giving collective movement a more prominent role.

Half a century after its premier, audiences now respond with curiosity rather than the earlier indifference. Although the performance avoids literary specificity, viewers appear to construct their own images of revolution in their minds. Perhaps this is the answer to Quad's inquiry: Alongside evolving texts, there are audiences evolving with them, discovering new meanings in unfamiliar theatrical forms.