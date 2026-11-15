North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivers a policy speech at the first session of the 15th Supreme People's Assembly on March 23, according to a report by the state-run Korean Central Television on March 24. SCREEN CAPTURE FROM KOREAN CENTRAL TELEVISION/YONHAP

North Korea's revised constitution defines the military demarcation line as a national border, signaling a harder and more permanent break with the South.

Jeong Yong-soo

The author is an editorial writer and the director of the Unification and Culture Research Institute of the JoongAng Ilbo.





In September 1946, Kim Il Sung told his aides that commemorating the first anniversary of the country’s liberation without a national anthem had troubled him, as such political events should include an anthem or ceremonial music.

In May 1947, Park Se-yong, a poet who had defected to the North, wrote lyrics for an anthem — ones that begin with a celebration of the country’s landscape. A month later, Kim Won-gyun, a former mine worker, composed the accompanying music.

North Korea adopted the song as its national anthem, though it omitted the song from its founding constitution in September 1948, apparently mindful of the one already used in the South.

Meanwhile, Article 103 designated Seoul as the capital. Though the government operated from Pyongyang — and Seoul would eventually become the capital after the South’s supposed liberation and reunification — the provision reflected the North’s ambition to control the entire peninsula.

In December 1972, North Korea adopted a socialist constitution designating Pyongyang as its capital. In April 1992, after the two Koreas were simultaneously admitted into the United Nations, the North formally recognized its anthem. Yet the two countries’ eventual reunification remained an objective, with constitutional territorial provisions encompassing the entire peninsula.

That position changed after current North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared inter-Korean relations those of two hostile states in late 2023.

In February 2024, North Korean media replaced the anthem’s reference to the Korean Peninsula with “this world.” Two months later, the anthem’s official terminology shifted from “Patriotic Song” to the “National Anthem of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” referring to the North’s official name.

Additionally, the revised constitution, adopted on March 23 but disclosed eight months later, removes the original anthem’s designation under Article 167, and Article 166 changes the national flag’s proportions from 1:2 to 1:1.65.

Removing terminology shared with the South represents another step by the North toward erasing reunification and formalizing permanent separation. The flag change remains unexplained, although its new proportions resemble internationally common standards, suggesting Kim Jong-un’s interest in presenting North Korea as a conventional sovereign state.

But these changes cannot be dismissed as personal preferences. North Korea has repeatedly revised its constitution at major political turning points.

In 1972, constitutional changes consolidated Kim Il Sung’s personal rule. In 1992, Pyongyang established an independent National Defense Commission under Kim Jong-il, strengthening succession arrangements following the collapse of the socialist bloc. Revisions made in 1998 abolished the presidency and restored the Cabinet system during economic hardship. In 2009, the constitution designated the National Defense Commission chairman as supreme leader, preparing the political foundations for Kim Jong-un’s succession.

Under Kim Jong-un, constitutional changes became more assertive. Pyongyang established the State Affairs Commission chairmanship in 2016 and enshrined a nuclear weapons policy in 2023.

This March, it removed “socialist” from the constitution’s title after 54 years, although the text still identifies the country as socialist. More significantly, Article 2 defines the military demarcation line (MDL) as a national border.

By redefining inter-Korean relations as a territorial and sovereignty dispute between hostile countries, Pyongyang could portray military confrontation as legitimate self-defense.

The timing of the constitution’s disclosure deserves particular attention. North Korean propaganda is carefully calibrated to political circumstances. Publication coincided with substantial progress in physically severing connections across the demilitarized zone (DMZ) and fortifying the border, alongside intensified diplomatic offensives at the UN.

With military and diplomatic backing strengthened through its troop deployment to Russia’s war in Ukraine, the North now appears ready to employ constitutional provisions as legal weapons.

Pyongyang has already pursued an aggressive international campaign. Following September’s DMZ land mine explosion, it sent a letter to the UN Security Council president, blaming Seoul. Kim Yo-jong, Kim Jong-un’s powerful sister, attacked UN Secretary-General António Guterres for urging restored communication and reduced tensions, accusing him of representing the South’s position.

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui and senior weapons development official Kim Jong-sik joined the campaign, contributing to seven statements issued this month.

The constitutional revision may therefore foreshadow a broader effort to overturn the peninsula’s existing order. Historically, Pyongyang has pursued conciliatory policies when vulnerable and confrontational ones when circumstances favored it.

Today, China and Russia provide strategic support. North Korea has recorded economic growth of around 3 percent for three consecutive years, and Kim Jong-un’s domestic control remains firm.

Given Pyongyang’s practice of changing strategy before incorporating those decisions into its constitution, efforts to reshape the peninsula’s status quo may already be underway.

Viewing Kim Jong-un’s North Korea through assumptions formed under his father and grandfather risks repeating past mistakes.

The distinction matters because constitutional language is not merely symbolic in North Korea. It provides an official framework for the leadership’s decisions and signals how it may justify its future actions. Treating the MDL as an international boundary rather than a temporary division within one nation fundamentally alters Pyongyang’s stated approach to Seoul. As a result, its diplomatic complaints and military preparations should be considered together, not as unrelated developments. The challenge for the South is to recognize this shift without assuming that familiar patterns of confrontation and negotiation will necessarily repeat themselves. Understanding the regime’s changing calculations is essential to avoiding strategic misjudgments today.