The presidential office at the Blue House nominated Kang Kum-sil, a former justice minister and current ambassador for global climate and environmental affairs, as director of the National Intelligence Service on Nov. 23. The photo shows Kang delivering welcoming remarks at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Global Cooperation Conference on Climate Crisis Response at Jeongdong 1928 Art Center in Jung District, central Seoul, on Oct. 28. YONHAP

President Lee Jae Myung’s new security and diplomatic team must restore policy consistency and put the Korea-U. S. alliance first.

President Lee Jae Myung has carried out a sweeping reshuffle, replacing the National Intelligence Service (NIS) director and ministers overseeing foreign affairs, unification, interior affairs and culture. What began as a Cabinet shake-up following Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin's resignation has expanded into a broader overhaul of the diplomatic and security leadership.

With Korea-U. S. relations showing signs of strain, serious enough for the U.S. ambassador to describe them as experiencing “turbulence,” the reshuffle was overdue but necessary.

Particularly significant are the simultaneous replacements of Unification Minister Chung Dong-young and NIS Director Lee Jong-seok, both regarded as obstacles to improving relations with Washington.

Chung provoked criticism by saying it was difficult to determine whether North Korea had deliberately planted land mines. His remarks concerning North Korea's Kusong nuclear facility also raised questions about trust within the alliance.

Lee, meanwhile, faced criticism over his perceived tilt toward China. Controversy intensified when it emerged that the NIS had not participated in a trilateral cybersecurity meeting involving Korea, the United States and Japan in June.

The administration has experienced repeated clashes between its alliance-oriented officials, represented by National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac and Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, and its advocates of greater diplomatic autonomy, represented by Chung and Lee. Their disagreements over North Korea and coordination with Washington created confusion. The reshuffle must end these counterproductive disputes.

Whether the personnel changes produce substantive improvements in foreign and security policy remains uncertain.

The nominations of former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil as NIS director and former senior presidential secretary for political affairs Hong Ihk-pyo as unification minister appear intended to strengthen presidential control by appointing figures who share Lee's governing philosophy.

But the NIS is Korea's principal intelligence agency, responsible for monitoring North Korea, cybersecurity and international developments. The Unification Ministry must also understand the broader geopolitical environment surrounding the peninsula.

Political loyalty and familiarity with presidential priorities cannot substitute for professional expertise.

Kang, whose intelligence experience is limited, and Hong, whose nomination has been interpreted as consolidating presidential authority, must demonstrate the competence needed to dispel these concerns.

The security environment surrounding Korea is exceptionally challenging. Strategic competition between Washington and Beijing, deepening North Korea-Russia cooperation and increasingly explicit great-power competition over spheres of influence are creating overlapping risks.

The new diplomatic and security team must therefore place the Korea-U. S. alliance at the center of its policies and respond closely to international developments.

Pragmatic diplomacy can protect national interests only when grounded in strategic consistency, particularly the alliance with Washington and trilateral security cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan.