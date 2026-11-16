Kim Jaewon





The author is a student at Bopyeong Elementary School in Seongnam, Gyeonggi.





I was having a heated debate with a friend about the rules of chess when a boy overheard us arguing and interrupted. He said, “Hey, this guy’s right and you’re wrong. Really, really wrong.”

He didn’t know what we were talking about but just interrupted for the fun of it. He had a history of bullying: mockingly dancing in front of me, pointing at me and talking about how he was better than me, shouting “I can’t hear you!” above whatever I said and tapping me on the shoulder and running off.

The bully always got what he wanted out of me — a reaction. To him, I was the best windup toy in the world. He thought it was fun to watch me get angry. I couldn’t outrun or outfight him and his friends.

One day, I decided to stop giving the bully what he wanted. I wouldn’t react to his taunts. I wouldn’t yell. I wouldn’t show annoyance. I wouldn’t even try to defend myself. But could I really be this passive, like a pigeon wandering along an eagle’s cliff, and still survive elementary school in Korea?

My experiment didn’t turn out well. During a game of dodgeball with some classmates, the bully barged in and kept blocking my path, ruining the game for me and everyone else. Another time, when I was heading back to my homeroom at the end of a break, the bully and his friend kept tapping me and taunting me, forcing me to almost miss the start of class. My plan to just ignore them wasn’t working. What else could I do?

You’re probably screaming at me: “Tell it to the teacher!” As any elementary schooler will tell you, this is not a perfect solution. The teacher once shouted at the bully for 10 minutes straight. Unfortunately, he didn’t change his ways. He actually became more aggressive.

I’ve come up with a solution: Project 1000 Eyes. Each classroom, hallway, bathroom (but only the parts that do not violate privacy), and every other inch of school property shall have a camouflaged camera and sound recorder with enough range to cover the area. Since nobody will know where the cameras are, we’ll be able to track bullying no matter where it occurs. When the bullies are caught, the punishment will be unexpected: They’ll have to watch the recording of their bad deeds. Though they may think of themselves as funny, tough, or popular, the recording will show something else. From a distance, they’ll see how cruel they appear to others. Their usual excuses — “I didn’t do it!” and “He started it!” — will also fall flat, because it’s hard to ignore evidence when it’s right in front of you.

But Project 1000 Eyes does not stop with the bully. It identifies assistants, reinforcers and outsiders. Assistants are people who actively help the bully, and reinforcers are the people who laugh at the bully’s actions or encourage him or her to keep going. Finally, the outsiders are the people who stand around and do nothing.

By holding the rest of the community accountable, we can take away the bully’s audience. Without attention and approval, the bully has nothing. To really stop bullying, the whole community has to stand up against it.

Never forget, there is a brighter day ahead. Bullies will not bully you forever. And one day, they just might turn back to see what they have done. I wonder if any bullies will read this and think about their actions differently? If so, I can promise them one thing: We’ll be watching.