President Lee Jae Myung delivers a speech on the government's 2027 budget proposal at the National Assembly on Nov. 2, outlining the administration's position on the proposed Future Response Fund. YONHAP

Shin Hae-ryong

The author is a professor at Chung-Ang University Graduate School of Public Administration and former chief of the National Assembly Budget Office.





The 2027 budget proposal is the first prepared entirely under the Lee Jae Myung administration, which took office in June of last year. At 820 trillion won ($614.6 billion), it represents a 12.8 percent increase, or 93 trillion won, from the previous year's original budget. Korea has moved from the era of 700 trillion won budgets to 800 trillion won in just one year.

The government's fiscal management plan spanning 2026 to 2030 projects spending of 957 trillion won in 2029 and 1 quadrillion won ($749.5 billion) in 2030. Given that actual spending has historically exceeded projections, along with the 2028 general election and 2030 presidential election, the era of 1000 quadrillion won budgets appears imminent.

Expansionary fiscal spending has helped drive economic growth and social stability. But it also presents the formidable challenge of strengthening public finances. That means securing stable revenue, keeping national debt manageable, preventing waste and allocating resources according to priorities and performance.

A national budget reflects a government's philosophy. The Lee administration's first budget supported urgent policy commitments made to voters. Its second must determine where limited resources should be concentrated, reduced or expanded. From its third year onward, spending should consistently protect public safety, strategically support future growth, sustain social safety nets and strictly scrutinize underperforming programs. The goal must be greater public value from the same tax revenue.

The 2027 proposal establishes a 162 trillion won Future Response Fund, including 104 trillion won, or 64.3 percent, that could be deployed as discretionary reserves without a supplementary budget. Yet substantial financial assets and liquidity intended for future needs are already scattered across government accounts. Korea's 67 existing funds serve different purposes, but most address specific future fiscal demands. A comprehensive assessment of these assets and funds should therefore precede the creation of another massive fund.

Citizens faithfully pay taxes because they trust the government to manage public money in their interests. Fiscal authorities presumably share that objective. Ultimately, budgeting must put people's livelihoods first. President Lee himself has emphasized that politics exists to improve people's lives and open new opportunities for the nation's future.

Warren Buffett, the "Oracle of Omaha," famously offered two investment rules: Never lose money, and never forget the first rule. Applied to Korea's national budget, the principles become: Never waste taxpayers' money, and never allow populism to undermine that commitment.

Losing money at the national level means more than recording an accounting deficit. Wasteful spending causes genuine losses to the public treasury. Examples include programs that continue despite negligible results, failed projects that cannot be terminated, major infrastructure built on flawed demand forecasts and overlapping initiatives.

The same applies to subsidies that fail to improve technological or industrial competitiveness, programs that create permanent spending obligations and unproductive expenditures whose principal and interest future generations must repay. Spending that neglects the shrinking tax base associated with low birthrates and population aging also threatens fiscal sustainability.

Sound public finances do not mean filling government coffers with borrowed money. They mean preserving fiscal health while reducing the burden on future generations. Korea must move away from spreading funds thinly across every sector toward strategic allocation, from automatically repeating previous budgets toward performance-based redistribution and from ministerial silos toward optimizing national resources as a whole.

Above all, fiscal management must shift from relying on debt to meet immediate needs toward accepting responsibility for future generations. The value of public spending should be measured not by how much money is distributed, but by the lasting benefits it produces.

Benjamin Franklin, one of the Founding Fathers of the United States, warned that failing to prepare is preparing to fail. How Korea prepares for and manages the approaching era of 1 quadrillion won budgets will profoundly affect its future. Redesigning the nation's fiscal strategy to safeguard that future is not an option. It is a necessity.