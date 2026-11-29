North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, second from left, visited a nuclear material production facility and a nuclear weapons research institute, among other sites, on Nov. 25 to inspect production activities, the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party, reported on Nov. 26. RODONG SINMUN/NEWS1

Signs suggest that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may soon visit China. Room reservations at the Zhonglian Hotel in Dandong, considered a barometer of Kim's visits to China, have suddenly been blocked through Dec. 4, while screens have been installed around the railway bridge linking the two countries across the Yalu River. Apparent renovation and expansion work at the North Korean Embassy in Beijing and a visit to China earlier this month by Kim Song-nam, international affairs secretary of the Workers' Party, also suggest preparations are underway.

Recent developments in North Korea are troubling. On Nov. 25, Kim unveiled various miniaturized nuclear warheads and what appeared to be a reactor for a nuclear-powered submarine, showcasing advances in nuclear material production and retaliatory capabilities. He said demands for denuclearization would be regarded as a “declaration of war.” His message to Seoul was an increasingly explicit nuclear threat through diversified tactical nuclear weapons, while Washington was told there would be no dialogue without recognition of North Korea as a nuclear weapons state.

According to a leading U.S. media outlet, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated his willingness to declare an end to formally declare an end to the Korean War, which was halted by a 1953 armistice rather than a peace treaty, leaving the two Koreas technically still at war, but Kim's more extensive demands prevented a summit explored ahead of Trump's Asia tour. Taken together, these developments suggest Kim is pursuing international recognition of North Korea's nuclear status as his foremost objective, leveraging its nuclear capabilities and firmly established ties with China and Russia.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet during the Group of 20 summit in the United States on Dec. 14 and 15. If Kim visits China shortly beforehand, he will likely use the opportunity to coordinate messages to Trump through Xi. In a media interview on Tuesday, Trump said he could immediately resume exchanging personal letters with Kim. Before traveling to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, Trump also highlighted China's potential mediating role, suggesting a meeting with Kim depended on Xi.

Given these developments, the possibility of a bold bargain between Pyongyang and Washington cannot be ruled out. The worst scenario would be for behind-the-scenes negotiations among regional powers to effectively legitimize North Korea's nuclear arsenal or undermine the fundamental principle of denuclearization.

The Korean government must mobilize all its diplomatic resources to prevent Seoul from being sidelined by transactional diplomacy among major powers. It must not fall into the illusion that dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang necessarily translates into peace while overlooking potentially devastating consequences for Korea's national interests and long-term security.